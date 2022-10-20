Membership : Access or Sign Up
Westmeath dominate Tailteann Cup team of the year award

John Heslin, Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan and Ronan O’Toole are rewarded for their excellence.

Heslin (left) and O'Toole (centre) won awards.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE INAUGURAL WINNERS of the Tailteann Cup have claimed six slots on the team of the year. Westmeath players John Heslin, Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan and Ronan O’Toole are on the list.

So too are beaten Cavan stalwarts Killian Clarke, Gearóid McKiernan Jason McLoughlin and Gerard Smith. Cavan lost to Westmeath in the final.

Sligo’s Aidan Devaney’s consistency and his shot stopping heroics that saw him save three penalty kicks gives him the nod for in goal and he is joined by county men Evan Lyons and Seán Carrabine.

Offaly star Anton Sullivan and razor-sharp Leitrim attacker Keith Beirne complete the selection.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy congratulated the winners and said: “The Tailteann Cup was an excellent addition to the calendar and produced the competitive matches and entertaining football that we had hoped for.

“Westmeath and Cavan were worthy finalists, and this Team of the Year is a reflection of the players who delivered exceptional performances over the campaign.”

Tom Parsons, the GPA CEO, added: “The scenes in Westmeath following their win in the final shows how the competition did capture the imagination of players and supporters alike.

“It is great to see players from five counties represented on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year and heartiest congratulations to each and every one of you.”

Tailteann Cup TOTY Selection – Westmeath (6), Cavan (4), Sligo (3), Offaly (1), Leitrim (1)

1. Aidan Devaney (Sligo)

2. Jack Smith (Westmeath)

3. Kevin Maguire (Westmeath)

4. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan)

6. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

9. Seán Carrabine (Sligo)

10. Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

11. Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)

12. Anton Sullivan (Offaly)

13. Gerard Smith (Cavan)

14. John Heslin (Westmeath)

15. Keith Beirne (Leitrim)

