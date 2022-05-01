Wexford cruise to 27-point victory, Dublin make it three wins from three

WEXFORD SECURED THEIR first victory of the Leinster championship with a 27-point hammering of Laois in Portlaoise. It finished 6-21 to 0-12.

Darragh Egan’s outfit rattled home five second-half goals while Laois could only muster three points from play. Mark Fanning scored two penalties while Rory O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Diarmuid O’Keeffe all scored goals.

A tough task became even harder for the home side when Fiachra Fennell was sent off midway through the second half. Wexford led by 11 at the time but went on to enjoy a rampant final stretch. Overall they only hit seven wides in total and hit 4-15 from play.

Source: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

Elsewhere, Dublin made it three wins from three with a 0-27 to 1-16 victory over Westmeath. Na Fianna’s Donal Burke hit 0-11, including seven placed balls. Niall O’Brien scored the only goal of the game for Joe Fortune’s side.

Next up is a blockbuster as Mattie Kenny’s outfit welcome Kilkenny to Parnell Park in two weeks’ time.