Wexford 2019 Leinster and All-Star winning hurler announces inter-county retirement

WEXFORD HURLER DIARMUID O’Keeffe has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

After 13 seasons lining out for the county’s senior hurlers, O’Keeffe has brought the curtain down on his career.

O’Keeffe won a Leinster senior hurling medal with Wexford in 2019 and later that year won an All-Star award for his midfield exploits.

He made his debut in the league in 2012 against Antrim, before his senior championship bow was made against Westmeath later that year.

O’Keeffe also lined out for Wexford in football at U21 level, captaining the county in 2013. He won two Wexford senior football championship medals with St Anne’s in 2012 and 2014, while losing four senior hurling finals.

“I have loved every aspect of representing the Wexford hurling team since 2012. Although I will miss it, it has been a huge honour and I have made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to all of my teammates, each of the managers and management teams that I played under, all the coaches that I had during my time playing underage for Wexford and of course, the loyal Wexford fans.

“I want to pay a special tribute to my club St Anne’s Rathangan who encouraged and supported me along the way. I am looking forward to prolonging my club career with them in the years ahead.

“Finally, a huge thank you to all of my family, especially my mam Joan, my late dad Noel, my wife Megan and my daughter Bláithín for always being my number one supporters.

“I would like to wish Wexford every success in 2025 and the years beyond in their quest for glory.”