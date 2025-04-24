Virgin announce latest round of LOI games for live broadcast

VIRGIN MEDIA’S CAMERAS will make their first visits to the Ryan McBride Brandywell and Dalymount Park of the season, with the next batch of televised Premier Division games announced.
Virgin will show live coverage of Derry City’s home game against St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday 5 May, with kick off pushed later in the evening to 7.45pm.
Shamrock Rovers’ home game with high-flying Drogheda will be shown the following Friday.
Bohemians’ clash with Shelbourne at Dalymount is the selection for the following Friday, with Shels v Drogheda on Monday 19 May also being screened.
Elsewhere, the next set of games in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division selected for live broadcast on TG4 have been confirmed.
The cameras will be in Markets Field for the clash between Treaty United and Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, 12 July at 5.35pm.
Galway United vs Peamount United at Eamonn Deacy Park will be shown on 2 August, while Shamrock Rovers’ home game with Galway will be screened on 9 August.
On Saturday, August 2nd, the focus will switch to the meeting of Galway United and Peamount United in Eamonn Deacy Park at 7pm, before moving into the next week to cover Shamrock Rovers against Galway United in Tallaght Stadium on Saturday, August 9th.
And in what may be a key game in the title race, champions Athlone will face Shelbourne on 23 August at 2.15pm.
Men’s Premier Division Games on Virgin Media
Friday, April 25 – Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium – 19:45
Friday, May 2 – Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United, The Showgrounds – 19:45
Monday, May 5 – Derry City v St. Patrick’s Athletic, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – 19:45
Friday, May 9 – Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium – 19:45
Friday, May 16 – Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park, 19:45
Monday, May 19 – Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park, 19:45
Women’s Premier Division Games on TG4
Saturday, July 12 – Treaty United v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, KO 19:35
Saturday, August 2 – Galway United v Peamount United, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:30
Saturday, August 9 – Shamrock Rovers v Galway United, Tallaght Stadium, KO 17:00
Saturday, August 23 – Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 14:15
Men’s Premier Division Games on Virgin Media
Women’s Premier Division Games on TG4
