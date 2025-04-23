McCormack's 1-4 helps holders Tipperary return to Munster U20 hurling final

Tipperary 1-24

Waterford 2-14

Stephen Barry reports from the FBD Semple Stadium

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY have made it back to the Munster U20 hurling final as table-toppers, beating Waterford by seven points despite the absence of senior stars Darragh McCarthy and Sam O’Farrell.

The duo played last Wednesday in Clare but the seven-day turnaround between the Limerick and Cork games saw them rested here.

Tipp had no lack of scorers in their absence. Paddy McCormack notched 1-4 and stand-in free-taker Oisín O’Donoghue arrowed over 0-7. The most impressive performer was midfielder Adam Daly, who landed 0-5 and assisted all but one point of McCormack’s total.

Ben O’Sullivan scored 2-2 for Waterford, who need a big victory over Cork to salvage a top-three berth. Brendan Cummins included Senan Butler and David Ryan for his senior stalwarts, while Ken McGrath introduced Michael Morrissey and Gearóid Power to the attack that drew with Limerick.

The visitors enjoyed a strong opening at Semple Stadium with Mark Hartley scoring from the throw-in. After Butler drew in a gorgeous equaliser from the sideline, Waterford knocked over the next pair. O’Sullivan continued the trend of one-handed scores from the weekend when swiping the sliotar over from close range.

Tipp made the decisive move in the subsequent nine minutes, scoring 1-7 without reply. Daly enjoyed an eye-catching first half as he landed two points and created 1-3 for McCormack.

His midfield partner Joe Egan also impressed in a deeper role. He blocked down Hartley in the build-up to one of those scores and caught a Waterford puck-out in the lead-up to O’Donoghue’s first free.

In his first year out of minor, Adam Ryan put in a towering aerial display to catch three opposition puck-outs, which led to points for O’Donoghue and Cathal English.

Butler was only scoring highlight-reel points with his second after a deft flick-up. The 14th-minute goal polished off a textbook puck-out routine in which the sliotar was never allowed to drop to the ground. Eoin Horgan’s precise ball picked out Daly on the run and the Kickhams man sent in a high delivery for McCormack to claim. From there, the targetman made a beeline for the posts to tuck away his third goal in three games into the top corner.

Conor Tobin’s super close control ended that scoring burst and O’Sullivan got in behind again, only for his pressurised shot to be collected by Horgan. The corner-forward returned to stitch the next point with a tremendous swing over the shoulder from the sideline.

A couple of missed frees halted their progress but they closed out the half with Power and Morrissey points to complete the set of all six forwards scoring. They trailed 1-13 to 0-9 at half-time.

Daly tagged on a pair to open the second half before standout sideline points from O’Donoghue and McCormack for a 0-4 streak. That was ended by a Jack Twomey sideline cut.

The Déise opted to replace the spine of their team with changes at full-back, centre- and full-forward, and both midfielders. With Tipp full-back Aaron O’Halloran forced off, Waterford’s new targetman Pat Walsh caused all sorts of trouble in the final quarter.

From the first long ball in, O’Sullivan got in around the back to pull home from an acute angle for 1-19 to 1-11 on 46 minutes.

Seven minutes later, he caught Cillian Ryan’s free and laid off for O’Sullivan to double to the net. A Tom Carey free cut the gap to four, 1-20 to 2-13, and while Walsh snatched two more deliveries, they couldn’t take advantage.

Tipp responded with four consecutive points. Robbie Ryan teed up fellow substitute Jamie Ormond for a pair, Egan for another, and Daly completed his haul.

Scorers for Tipperary: Paddy McCormack 1-4, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-7 (4f), Adam Daly 0-5, Cathal English 0-2, Senan Butler 0-2, Jamie Ormond 0-2, Jim Ryan 0-1 (f), Joe Egan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Ben O’Sullivan 2-2, Mark Hartley 0-3 (2f), Tom Carey 0-3 (3f), Michael Morrissey 0-2, Jack Twomey 0-2 (1s/l), Conor Tobin 0-1, Gearóid Power 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Aaron O’Halloran (Carrick Swan), 4. Podge O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 23. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. Adam Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Cathal English (Fr Sheehys), 11. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 12. David Costigan (Moycarkey-Borris)

17. Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 15. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 14. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

Subs

7. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O’Halloran (39)

20. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for Butler (43)

24. Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Costigan (53)

18. Cormac Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for O’Donoghue (56-57, temp)

18. Fitzpatrick for English (60+4).

Waterford

1. Alex Reade (Ballyduff Lower)

2. Daniel Lalor (De La Salle), 3. Fiacra Cooney (Ballygunner), 4. Conor Keane (De La Salle)

5. Seán Mackey (Fenor), 6. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner, captain), 7. Cillian Ryan (Brickey Rangers)

8. Joe McDonnell (Tallow), 9. Evan Spelman (Fourmilewater)

12. Jack Twomey (De La Salle), 11. Mark Hartley (Ballygunner), 10. Michael Morrissey (Fourmilewater)

13. Conor Tobin (Ballygunner), 14. Gearóid Power (Clonea), 15. Ben O’Sullivan (Lismore)

Subs

18. Joe O’Keeffe (Lismore) for McDonnell (h-t)

19. Billy O’Connell (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty) for Cooney (36)

21. Tom Carey (Passage) for Hartley (43)

22. Pat Walsh (Fourmilewater) for Power (43)

24. Adam Regan (Mount Sion) for Spelman (52)

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Cork).

