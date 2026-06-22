THE SHOW GOES on this evening as the spotlight returns to Group J where Argentina continue their World Cup defence. Lionel Scaloni’s side launched their tournament against Algeria on Wednesday where Lionel Messi’s hat-trick powered them to a convincing 3-0 win. Austria met Jordan in their first group outing where they too opened their World Cup campaign with a victory. Dallas Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, will host tonight’s game at 6pm. But before the action gets underway, we want to know how you think this fixture will go. Who do you think will win? [] Argentina [] Austria [] Draw
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Who will win this evening's World Cup game - Argentina or Austria?
THE SHOW GOES on this evening as the spotlight returns to Group J where Argentina continue their World Cup defence. Lionel Scaloni’s side launched their tournament against Algeria on Wednesday where Lionel Messi’s hat-trick powered them to a convincing 3-0 win. Austria met Jordan in their first group outing where they too opened their World Cup campaign with a victory. Dallas Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, will host tonight’s game at 6pm. But before the action gets underway, we want to know how you think this fixture will go. Who do you think will win? [] Argentina [] Austria [] Draw
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