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Egypts Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Mo-mentum

Egypt come from behind against New Zealand to claim first World Cup win

The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G ahead of a clash with Iran on Friday.
6.10am, 22 Jun 2026

New Zealand 1
Egypt 3

EGYPT STORMED BACK from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first-ever World Cup win.

After an end-to-end start by both teams, New Zealand opened the scoring in the 14th minute when an unmarked Finn Surman headed a corner home.

Egypt were determined to stem the bleeding and were given a flurry of free-kicks in dangerous areas, but Mo Salah’s curling attempt was the only chance that came close, flying just wide of the left post.

The Pharaohs looked like a different team from the beginning of the second half however, immediately putting the All-Whites under pressure.

With a wealth of possession and momentum behind them, Egypt finally levelled in the 58th minute as Mostafa Ziko capitalised on a superbly weighted cross.

Some quickfire passing in New Zealand’s box led to Egypt gaining the lead eight minutes later, with Salah playing a one-two with Ziko before firing a low, driven shot past keeper Max Crocombe.

A third goal all-but sealed the result in the 81st minute, substitute Trezeguet beating a tired-looking New Zealand defence to a corner and heading it into the back of the net.

New Zealand had a couple of slim chances to claw one back in the dying minutes, but were ultimately unable to take advantage.

The result sees Egypt move to the top of Group G, with a clash with Iran awaiting on Friday.

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