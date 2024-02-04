Wexford hold Kilkenny to hard fought draw after four-goal thriller

Kilkenny 2-16

Wexford 2-16

Robert Cribbin reports from Nowlan Park

WEXFORD’S RECENT UNBEATEN record against Kilkenny continued after they came away from UPMC Nowlan Park with a hard fought draw in Division 1A of the Alianz Hurling League on Sunday afternoon.

Continuing on from their Walsh Cup success over Kilkenny a few weeks ago, Keith Rossiter’s men again proved very sticky opposition for the hosts and after Billy Drennan missed a late free it would have been the visitors who left the venue much the happier.

All four goals arrived in the second period with Cian Byrne and Seamus Casey netting for Wexford while Billy Drennan converted a pair of penalties for the Cats.

Kilkenny handed out a number of league debutants but they still had a very experienced look to them and with a big wind at their back they will have been disappointed to only have a four point buffer on the scoreboard at half-time.

In the absence of TJ Reid, last year’s captain Eoin Cody took on the responsibility from placed balls and he scored on six occasions in the opening half but Wexford remained very much in the game and they looked threatening in attack with Seamus Casey and Lee Chin starring for the visitors.

Kilkenny made the brighter start to the second period with points from Cian Kenny and Kevin Blanchfield extending the lead to five but a following eight minute scoreless spell resulted in Wexford getting to within a point.

Advertisement

Eoin Cody did stem the momemtum but the home side soon found themselves behind when Seamus Casey goaled on the back of a poorly directed Eoin Murphy puckout.

Billy Drennan emerged from the bench to hit over successive frees to leave the score reading 0-14 to 1-11 and the All-Ireland Under 20 winning youngster was soon celebrating again when he converted a penalty to give the Cats a three point lead.

Wexford refused to go away quietly however and points from Tomas Kinsella, Conor Foley and Seamus Casey had them ahead again entering the final five minutes of play.

Adrian Mullen knocked over the equaliser before Drennan looked to have snatched the precious two league points when scoring his second penalty past Mark Fanning in an incident that saw Damien Reck sent off on a second bookable offence after bringing down Billy Ryan.

There was still to be further drama as Lee Chin got free inside the Kilkenny defence and while Eoin Murphy rebounded his effort at goal, sub Cian Byrne was quickest to the rebound to draw the sides level.

Billy Drennan had a late free to win it but a combination of the tough weather conditions and the distance of about 60 metres from goal saw the point attempt dropped short and both sides had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Billy Drennan (2-3, 3fs), Eoin Cody (0-7, 5fs and 1 ’65), Adrian Mullen (0-2), Billy Ryan, Kevin Blanchfield, Martin Keoghan, Cian Kenny (0-1 each)

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey (1-2), Cian Byrne (1-1), Lee Chin (0-4, 4fs), Tomas Kinsella, Cian Molloy, Conor Foley (0-1 each), Corey Byrne Dunbar, James Byrne, Kevin Foley (0-1 each)

Kilkenny

Eoin Murphy; Padraic Moylan, Darragh Corcoran, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Jordan Molloy; Cian Kenny, Kevin Blanchfield; Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, Conor Heary; Billy Ryan, Harry Shine, Martin Keoghan.

Subs

Conor Fogarty for K. Blanchfield (47)

Billy Drennan for Shine (48)

Cillian Buckley for Kenny (65)

Mikey Carey for Reid (71)

Wexford

Mark Fanning; Niall Murphy, Conor Foley, Eoin Ryan; Charlie McGuckin, Damien Reck, Conor Hearne; Corey Byrne Dunbar, Cian Molloy; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Kevin Foley; James Byrne, Richie Lawlor, Seamus Casey.

Subs

Shane Reck for Hearne (40)

Tomas Kinsella for O’Connor (45)

Cian Byrne for Byrne Dunbar (55)

Simon Donohoe for K.Foley (60)

Cathal Dunbar for J.Byrne (63)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!