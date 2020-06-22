Wexford make draws for senior club action as Galway bring forward starting date for group games

The club picture is becoming clear in Wexford and Galway.

TWO WEXFORD HURLING heavyweights are pitted in the same group after the county made their 2020 senior championship draws today.

The county’s club structures have been in the spotlight since the GAA gave the green light for return to play with criticism of the schedule.

The Wexford county board moved to defend their plans last week with the senior football and hurling draws today made for the four groups and fixture lists will then follow.

The standout in the hurling is Group A with reigning champions St Martin’s joined by Oulart-the-Ballagh, who have won 10 senior crowns since 2004, and Cloughbawn, the beaten finalists in 2016.

2018 champions Naomh Éanna are pitted in Group D after 2014 kingpins Shelmaliers and Rapparees.

Here’s the senior hurling draw in full:

The senior football draw was also made in Wexford today with Group D set to feature the reigning champions there in Castletown, 2018 winners Shelmaliers and the 2018 beaten finalists Kilanerin.

Group B will be contested by three recent title victors in Gusserane (2016), St James (2015) and Horeswood (2011).

Here’s the senior football draw in full:

Meanwhile the starting date for the Galway senior hurling championship has been brought forward by a week to the weekend of 25-26 July, a benefit of the change to the GAA schedule which now permits official club fixtures from Friday 17 July.

That weekend will see Round 1 of the hurling ties with Round 2 on 8-9 August and Round 3 on 22-23 August. The decision means there will be no clashes between football and hurling in the group stages as they are set to take place on alternate weekends.

The draw for the senior hurling groups in Galway will take place early next week with 12 teams in both the A and B grades.

The three groups in each will feed into a knockout system that will include preliminary quarter-finals, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

