Wexford Youths come from behind to beat hosts in stunning Champions League win

WEXFORD YOUTHS PRODUCED a stunning comeback over Gintra Universitetas to move into second spot in Group 10 in the Women’s Champions League.

Isadora Freitas’ header gave the Lithuanian group hosts the lead at Alytus Stadium after only a quarter of an hour, but Ireland’s Women’s National League champions grabbed a foothold in the encounter as the first half progressed.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 37th minute when Rianna Jarrett charged down the right flank and picked out McKenna Davidson who headed the Leinsterwomen level.

Youths took the lead on the other side of the break and it was another header, this one a spectacular effort by Lauren Kelly — Davidson the provider — which cannoned in off the post.

Tom Elmes’ women continued to pressure their opponents and sustained their lead until the final whistle. They now take significant momentum into their final group game on Tuesday, when they’ll face Maltese side Birkirkara.

Wexford Youths: Williams (GK), Conlon (Rossiter 37), Dwyer, Murphy, Kennedy, Kelly, Davidson (Kingsley 83), Craven, Frawley (Parrock 90), Sinnott, Jarrett.