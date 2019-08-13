Wexford Youths put seven past Maltese champions to finish Euro campaign on a high

Wexford's Katrina Parrock came on as a sub during today's game (file picture).

WEXFORD YOUTHS FINISHED their Champions League campaign on a high note on Tuesday after an emphatic 7-2 victory over Maltese champions Birkirkara secured their runner-up position in the qualifying group.

Captain Kylie Murphy bagged a hat-trick as the reigning Women’s National League champions rounded off their week in Lithuania with a win.

Despite their victory, it’s Albanian side KS Vllaznia who progress as group winners having won two of their three games and drawing the other.

Coming into today’s game, Youths knew their chance of progressing was beyond them, and a solitary point from Vllaznia’s 1-1 draw with Gintra consolidated their position at the top of the group, seeing them advance as outright group winners.

Of the 10 qualifying groups, only those who finish top of the standings advance to join the other 22 teams in the Round of 32.

The Irish side got off to a fast start with thanks to Murphy’s double and a goal from McKenna Davidson, handing them a 3-0 lead on 35 minutes.

Raina Giusti pulled a goal back for the Maltese side, before Edel Kennedy wrapped up the win on 53 minutes. But Youths weren’t done there.

Murphy completed her hat-trick on the hour mark before Rianna Jarrett and Ciara Rossiter got in on the act.

On Saturday, the Wexford outfit beat Gintra 2-1 in their second group game. But it will be the opening day 3-1 defeat to Vllaznia – having taken a 1-0 lead in the opening half – which will disappoint most.

You can see the full final standings here.

