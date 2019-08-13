This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wexford Youths put seven past Maltese champions to finish Euro campaign on a high

Tom Elmes’ side took six points from a possible nine during their week in Lithuania.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 6:32 PM
23 minutes ago 382 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4764573
Wexford's Katrina Parrock came on as a sub during today's game (file picture).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Wexford's Katrina Parrock came on as a sub during today's game (file picture).
Wexford's Katrina Parrock came on as a sub during today's game (file picture).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEXFORD YOUTHS FINISHED their Champions League campaign on a high note on Tuesday after an emphatic 7-2 victory over Maltese champions Birkirkara secured their runner-up position in the qualifying group.

Captain Kylie Murphy bagged a hat-trick as the reigning Women’s National League champions rounded off their week in Lithuania with a win.

Despite their victory, it’s Albanian side KS Vllaznia who progress as group winners having won two of their three games and drawing the other.

Coming into today’s game, Youths knew their chance of progressing was beyond them, and a solitary point from Vllaznia’s 1-1 draw with Gintra consolidated their position at the top of the group, seeing them advance as outright group winners.

Of the 10 qualifying groups, only those who finish top of the standings advance to join the other 22 teams in the Round of 32.

The Irish side got off to a fast start with thanks to Murphy’s double and a goal from McKenna Davidson, handing them a 3-0 lead on 35 minutes. 

Raina Giusti pulled a goal back for the Maltese side, before Edel Kennedy wrapped up the win on 53 minutes. But Youths weren’t done there.

Murphy completed her hat-trick on the hour mark before Rianna Jarrett and Ciara Rossiter got in on the act.

On Saturday, the Wexford outfit beat Gintra 2-1 in their second group game. But it will be the opening day 3-1 defeat to Vllaznia – having taken a 1-0 lead in the opening half – which will disappoint most.

You can see the full final standings here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie