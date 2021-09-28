Wexford Youths edge out DLR Waves to close in on league leaders Peamount

DLR Waves 0

Wexford Youths 1

Dave Donnelly reports from UCD Bowl

WEXFORD YOUTHS SHOWED their ruthless side to edge out DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl on Tuesday night and move within a point of league leaders Peamount United.

Substitute Sinead Taylor scored the only goal of the game eight minutes from time as Wexford showed their quality under severe pressure to keep their title hopes alive.

Youths withstood a slew of Waves attacks in the second period and took their chance emphatically when it arrived at the feet of the experienced striker.

The game had been rescheduled after the original tie was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch back in August.

There were no complaints about the surface on Tuesday night as both teams arrived with an intention to play the ball and produced an eventful game packed with quality.

It took 16 minutes for the first clear sight of goal to materialise as the two sides cancelled one another out, and Aoife Brophy’s speculative shot was easily fielded by Kiev Gray.

Edel Kennedy tested the reflexes of Eve Badana in the Waves goal moments later, before Kylie Murphy saw her deflected shot loop over the bar after Ellen Molloy had sucked the Waves defence infield.

Youths upped the tempo as half time approached and left-back Lolly Conlon was unfortunate to see her ambitious 30-yard effort clear the bar.

Moments later, a long ball over the top saw Ciara Rossiter in behind the defence. She lifted the ball over Badana but could only prod her effort wide of the left-hand post.

Waves boss Graham Kelly introduced Katie Malone for Ciara Maher at the break and the introduction of a natural number ten signalled a change in momentum.

Soon it was all the home side and Jetta Berrill, playing up top in place of top scorer Carla McManus, headed wide of the target twice in as many minutes.

She found her range shortly afterwards as she beat Nicola Sinnott to Kerri Letmon’s low cross, and Gray showed incredible reactions to tip the ball onto the post.

Fiona Donnelly, twice, and Shauna Carroll produced saves from an overworked Gray as Waves’ pressed high and penned the visitors in their own half.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Youths showed the experience and resolve that has seen them to two titles in the last five years, however, to take the lead against the run of play.

A loose ball in midfield broke to Ireland striker Molloy, and she nudged the ball through for Taylor, who lifted the ball high into the top corner past a helpless Badana.

DLR Waves: Eve Badana; Aoife Brophy, Jess Gleeson, Niamh Barnes, Katie Burdis; Fiona Donnelly, Nadine Clare, Ciara Maher (Katie Malone 46); Kerri Letmon (Catherine Cronin 80), Shauna Carroll (Carla McManus 80), Jetta Berrill.

Wexford Youths: Kiev Gray; Lynn Craven, Della Doherty, Nicola Sinnott, Orlaith Conlon; Kira Bates-Crosbie (Emma Walker 89), Edel Kennedy (Sinead Taylor 61), Aoibheann Clancy, Ciara Rossiter (Fiona Ryan 90+3); Kylie Murphy, Ellen Molloy.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!