Who is in the frame to become the next Dublin senior football boss?

DUBLIN’S SEARCH FOR their next senior football manager will now begin following Jim Gavin’s departure today.

Gavin was at helm for seven incredible years which culminated in five-in-a-row glory this year following an All-Ireland final replay against Kerry.

But now that Gavin has vacated the position, who will replace him and lead the Dubs in 2020?

Dessie Farrell

Dessie Farrell. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Gavin’s team-mate from the 1995 All-Ireland winning Dublin side is considered to be the front-running candidate.

Dessie Farrell has plenty of coaching experience under his belt, having succeeded Gavin as the Dublin U21 manager who he won All-Ireland titles with in 2014 and 2017.

He also took charge of his own club Na Fianna for this year’s Dublin senior football championship. They were edged out by eventual winners Ballyboden St Enda’s after extra-time in the quarter-final.

Pat Gilroy

Another member of the Dublin class of ’95, Pat Gilroy paved the way for Gavin as manager of the Dubs.

He was in charge when Dublin ended a 16-year famine to lift the Sam Maguire in 2011, just two years before the Round Towers man took over.

Gilroy was back on the inter-county scene again in 2017 when he was named manager of the Dublin senior hurlers. His stint lasted just one year before he decided to step down due to work commitments.

Declan Darcy

Jim Gavin and Declan Darcy have been working together for a long time. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leitrim’s 1994 Connact-winning captain is a long-standing member of Jim Gavin’s backroom team.

He was a selector for that first senior All-Ireland triumph under Gavin in 2013, and has been a mainstay on the sideline ever since.

Their working relationship stretches back as far as 2002 when they worked together with the Dublin U21s in 2002.

Learning from Gavin for such a long period certainly gives him an advantage for making the step-up to the manager position.

Jason Sherlock

Another key member of Gavin’s backroom unit.

Jason Sherlock was brought on board as a forwards coach for the Dublin senior in 2015, although he was reported to have been axed from the set-up this earlier year. It was believed at the time that ‘relations had become strained’ with Gavin.

Sherlock subsequently dismissed those rumours by lining out with the Dublin backroom team for their side’s Allianz League game against Kerry in Tralee.

Sherlock remained with the set-up for the rest of the season as Dublin completed their five-in-a-row heroics.

Paul Clarke

The Whitehall Colmcille’s man could also be in the running.

He has previous experience of managing the Dubs which could give him an edge over the other candidates. Jim Gavin entrusted him with the task of leading Dublin through O’Byrne Cup campaigns which gives Clarke a strong base to work from.

Prior to that, he worked under Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey during his time in charge of the Dubs.

Mick Bohan

Mick Bohan is currently in charge of the Dublin senior ladies. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having committed to the Dublin ladies for 2020, Mick Bohan is an unlikely prospect as Gavin’s replacement.

But his experience and successful coaching record still puts him in the frame. The Dubliner was part of the senior backroom team when Gavin was first appointed as manager ahead of the 2013 season.

He subsequently managed the Clare footballers before taking the top job with the Dublin ladies, who he guided to three All-Ireland crowns on the bounce in 2019.

Who do you think will be the next Dublin manager? Let us know.

