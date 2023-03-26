Fermanagh, Sligo and Wicklow seal promotion on dramatic final day

FERMANAGH OVERCAME AN already-promoted Cavan team to join the Breffni County in Division 2 next season.

The Erne County delivered a 1-14 to 2-9 victory away against their Ulster rivals to secure top spot in the third tier table. The two counties will meet again next weekend in the Allianz Football League Division 3 final.

An Ultan Kelm goal put the visitors ahead with 15 minutes left to play, and that laid the foundations for the two-point victory.

Elsewhere, Down’s promotion push ended in disappointment, despite the fact they defeated Offaly 1-18 to 0-9 in the final round.

Advertisement

Longford and Tipperary were already condemned to relegation before round seven.

Paddy Christie’s side finished on a high with a 3-17 to 3-12 win over Antrim, while the Premier County fell to a 1-13 to 0-10 defeat at the hands of Westmeath.

The Division 4 final will be an all-Crossmaglen Rangers affair on the side-line, with Tony McEntee’s Sligo team facing Oisin McConville’s Wicklow.

Both teams secured promotion on a dramatic final day of action.

The Yeats County edged neighbours Leitrim in a contest which ebbed and flowed throughout. Sligo held a comfortable 1-12 to 0-7 lead in the second-half, but Andy Moran’s side roared back into contention. Nonetheless, McEntee’s team ultimately held on for a 1-15 to 2-11 triumph.

In Fraher Field, second-half goals from Dean Healy and Cillian McDonald helped the Garden County to a 2-8 to 0-8 victory over Waterford at Fraher Field.

Laois fell short in their promotion push due to results elsewhere, but fulfilled their part of the bargain in Ruislip on Sunday afternoon. Brian Byrne, Evan O’Carroll, Eoin Lowry, Padraig Kirwan, Mark Barry and Brian Daly all raised green flags for the O’Moore County, in a 6-6 to 2-8 victory over hosts London.

Meanwhile, a late Eoghan Nolan goal helped Wexford overcome Carlow on Saturday, 1-16 to 0-13. Neither side could threaten the promotion places, as John Hegarty’s charges finished their campaign with a fourth victory.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.