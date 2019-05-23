Darron Gibson returns to free agency after Wigan release Irish international

DARRON GIBSON MUST find a new club in order to continue his football career after the Republic of Ireland international was released by Wigan Athletic.

The Championship club announced today that the Derry native is one of six players who won’t be offered a new deal following the expiration of their contracts.

He joins Callum McManaman, Shaun MacDonald, Jonas Olsson, James Vaughan and Dan Lavercombe in parting company with the Latics, who finished in 18th place in English football’s second tier for the 2018-19 season.

Gibson made 18 appearances for Wigan in the Championship. The 31-year-old midfielder joined the club as a free agent last August, having been let go by Sunderland when he was charged with drink-driving.

He has won 27 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in a friendly against Belarus in May 2016. His previous clubs include Manchester United and Everton.

