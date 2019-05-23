This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Darron Gibson returns to free agency after Wigan release Irish international

The 31-year-old former Manchester United midfielder spent one season at the Championship club.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 23 May 2019, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,107 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4648284
Darron Gibson made 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Darron Gibson made 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.
Darron Gibson made 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the Championship.
Image: EMPICS Sport

DARRON GIBSON MUST find a new club in order to continue his football career after the Republic of Ireland international was released by Wigan Athletic.

The Championship club announced today that the Derry native is one of six players who won’t be offered a new deal following the expiration of their contracts.

He joins Callum McManaman, Shaun MacDonald, Jonas Olsson, James Vaughan and Dan Lavercombe in parting company with the Latics, who finished in 18th place in English football’s second tier for the 2018-19 season.

Gibson made 18 appearances for Wigan in the Championship. The 31-year-old midfielder joined the club as a free agent last August, having been let go by Sunderland when he was charged with drink-driving.

He has won 27 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in a friendly against Belarus in May 2016. His previous clubs include Manchester United and Everton.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie