Will Addison and Dave Ewers to leave Ulster at end of season

WILL ADDISON AND DAVE Ewers are both set to leave Ulster at the end of the season, with the province today confirming a list of nine players who will depart this summer.

Addison joined Ulster in 2018 but has been limited to just 41 appearances for the province due to a series of injuries. The 31-year-old also won five Test caps for Ireland between 2018 and 2021.

Ewers joined Ulster last summer following 13 years with Exeter Chiefs. The flanker has featured 14 times this season.

Flanker Greg Jones will also be leaving Belfast. Jones joined the Ulster Academy from UCD in 2017 and the former Ireland U20s international has represented the province 44 times.

Last month Ulster confirmed that Luke Marshall would be retiring at the end of the season, while Angus Curtis also confirmed his retirement due to medical advice earlier this year.

Billy Burns is leaving to join Munster while Steven Kitshoff is returning to the Stormers.

James French and Shea O’Brien are also set to leave Ulster over the summer.

Ulster departures: