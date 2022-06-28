Another blow for the All Blacks with Will Jordan latest to be hit by Covid

Jordan scored a try against Ireland in Dublin last autumn.

THE ALL BLACKS have suffered another setback ahead of Saturday’s first Test against Ireland, with Will Jordan the latest member of their camp to test positive for Covid-19.

Jordan was a certainty to start for New Zealand, most likely on the right wing or possibly at fullback, having been in stunning form in the Crusaders’ number 15 shirt this season.

However, he has now become the sixth person in the All Blacks’ camp to test positive for Covid.

Head coach Ian Foster, forwards coach John Plumtree, defence coach Scott McLeod, and centres David Havili and Jack Goodhue have also tested positive.

The All Blacks confirmed yesterday that former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt had been drafted into their coaching team this week due to Foster, Plumtree, and McLeod being in isolation.

The Kiwis called up Braydon Ennor as midfield cover due to his Crusaders team-mates Havili and Goodhue being ruled out.

Jordan’s positive test is an even bigger blow, however, given that he has been playing sensational rugby this year.

It seems likely that Sevu Reece, another Crusaders man, will now start on the right wing against Ireland, with Jordie Barrett continuing at fullback. Caleb Clarke and the uncapped Leicester Fainga’anuku have been vying for the number 11 shirt.

Ireland have also been struck by Covid-19, with Connacht wing Mack Hansen ruled out of the first Test after returning a positive result.

Meanwhile, All Blacks out-half Richie Mo’unga has emerged as an injury doubt for this weekend due to a stomach bug.

Beauden Barrett has been the favourite to start at number 10 but Mo’unga is still a key figure with the All Blacks’ squad.