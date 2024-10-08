'I might have to beg ROG if I get picked to play Ireland at the Aviva' - Will Skelton

FORMER AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN Will Skelton says he is keen to feature for the Wallabies in November, including a Test against Ireland, having spoken to head coach Joe Schmidt.

Second-row Skelton, 32, has not featured for his country since leading the side at last year’s disappointing Rugby World Cup due to his commitments with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Schmidt’s side face England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland next month having finished bottom of this summer’s Rugby Championship.

The Test in Dublin on 30 November, falls outside the international window meaning La Rochelle and O’Gara, are not obliged to release the giant lock.

“Joe hasn’t said for definite if I’m selected,” Skelton said.

“He’s just asked if I’m keen and if I’m in form, playing well I’m in with a chance.

“I’ve not been coached under Joe so that would be pretty cool if I’m involved to work under a guy like him,” he added with Schmidt expected to name his squad in the coming weeks.

“I have my form at club level,” Skelton said

“Hopefully then I get picked for what will be three games, it’s a four game series but it’s only three Tests in the window.

“I might have to beg ROG if I get picked to play Ireland at the Aviva,” Skelton jokingly added.

At the end of the European season, the British and Irish Lions head to Australia, with Skelton eyeing another meeting with the touring side after facing them with the Waratahs.

“I was lucky enough to play against them in 2013,” Skelton said.

“I was quite fresh, 21 years of age, playing against Paul O’Connell and Alun Wyn Jones as the locks.

“It’s going to be awesome to play in Australia, some awesome Tests, an awesome spectacle,” he added.

Unlike Skelton, British and Irish players including England flanker Jack Willis who are based in France are facing a headache about whether they can feature on the 10-game tour.

The first Lions match is on 20 June, the same weekend as the Top 14′s semi-finals with the opening Test of the series against the Wallabies a month a later.

“A guy I do feel bad for is Jack Willis,” Skelton said.

“He’s one of the best back-rowers in the competition, playing week in week out and is class,” he added.

