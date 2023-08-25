Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Will Skelton.
# Team news
Will Skelton to captain Australia in World Cup warm-up against France
Eddie Jones has picked the La Rochelle lock as his captain for the World Cup.
556
0
55 minutes ago

LA ROCHELLE LOCK Will Skelton will captain Australia for the first time in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup warm-up with hosts France - who have named a strong team.

Skelton was picked as Eddie Jones’ captain for the tournament with experienced flanker Michael Hooper omitted from the squad.

The 31-year-old will partner fellow France-based second-row, Toulouse’s Richie Arnold, for Sunday’s game at the Stade de France.

Skelton is one of four changes in the starting lineup from the loss to New Zealand on 5 August.

Australia open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 9 September before also playing Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.

 

Australia:

Backs:

  • 15. Andrew Kellaway;
  • 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase,
  • 13. Jordan Petaia,
  • 12. Lalakai Foketi,
  • 11. Suliasi Vunivalu;
  • 10. Carter Gordon,
  • 9. Tate McDermott;

Forwards: 

  • 1. Angus Bell
  • 2. David Porecki
  • 3. Taniela Tupou
  • 4. Richie Arnold
  • 5. Will Skelton
  • 6. Tom Hooper
  • 7. Fraser McReight
  • 8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

  • Matt Faessler,
  • Blake Schoupp,
  • Zane Nonggorr,
  • Matt Philip,
  • Rob Leota,
  • Langi Gleeson,
  • Issak Fines-Leleiwasa,
  • Ben Donaldson

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     