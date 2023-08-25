Will Skelton to captain Australia in World Cup warm-up against France

LA ROCHELLE LOCK Will Skelton will captain Australia for the first time in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup warm-up with hosts France - who have named a strong team.
Skelton was picked as Eddie Jones’ captain for the tournament with experienced flanker Michael Hooper omitted from the squad.
The 31-year-old will partner fellow France-based second-row, Toulouse’s Richie Arnold, for Sunday’s game at the Stade de France.
Skelton is one of four changes in the starting lineup from the loss to New Zealand on 5 August.
Australia open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 9 September before also playing Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.
Australia:
Backs:
- 15. Andrew Kellaway;
- 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase,
- 13. Jordan Petaia,
- 12. Lalakai Foketi,
- 11. Suliasi Vunivalu;
- 10. Carter Gordon,
- 9. Tate McDermott;
Forwards:
- 1. Angus Bell
- 2. David Porecki
- 3. Taniela Tupou
- 4. Richie Arnold
- 5. Will Skelton
- 6. Tom Hooper
- 7. Fraser McReight
- 8. Rob Valetini
Replacements:
- Matt Faessler,
- Blake Schoupp,
- Zane Nonggorr,
- Matt Philip,
- Rob Leota,
- Langi Gleeson,
- Issak Fines-Leleiwasa,
- Ben Donaldson