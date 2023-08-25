Will Skelton to captain Australia in World Cup warm-up against France

LA ROCHELLE LOCK Will Skelton will captain Australia for the first time in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup warm-up with hosts France - who have named a strong team.

Skelton was picked as Eddie Jones’ captain for the tournament with experienced flanker Michael Hooper omitted from the squad.

The 31-year-old will partner fellow France-based second-row, Toulouse’s Richie Arnold, for Sunday’s game at the Stade de France.

Skelton is one of four changes in the starting lineup from the loss to New Zealand on 5 August.

Australia open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 9 September before also playing Fiji, Wales and Portugal in Pool C.

Australia:

Backs:

15. Andrew Kellaway;

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase,

13. Jordan Petaia,

12. Lalakai Foketi,

11. Suliasi Vunivalu;

10. Carter Gordon,

9. Tate McDermott;

Forwards:

1. Angus Bell

2. David Porecki

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Richie Arnold

5. Will Skelton

6. Tom Hooper

7. Fraser McReight

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

Matt Faessler,

Blake Schoupp,

Zane Nonggorr,

Matt Philip,

Rob Leota,

Langi Gleeson,

Issak Fines-Leleiwasa,

Ben Donaldson

