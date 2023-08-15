Will Smallbone a major doubt for Ireland as injury 'a bit worse' than first feared

WILL SMALLBONE IS a major injury doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification double-header next month, with Southampton manager Russell Martin revealing that his injury is “a bit worse” than first feared.

Smallbone, who started Ireland’s June qualifiers against both Greece and Gibraltar, injured his ankle in the Saints’ 4-4 draw with Norwich last weekend.

And Stephen Kenny must now wait for a definitive prognosis ahead of the crunch double-header with a trip to France on 7 September quickly followed by a home game against the Netherlands on 10 September.

“I think it’s probably a bit worse than we would have liked or feared on Saturday,” Saints boss Martin told a fan forum at St Mary’s on Tuesday evening.

“But I also don’t think it’s going to be anything too long-term, fingers crossed. We don’t know yet to be honest.

“I don’t envisage Will being too ready for the weekend unfortunately.”

Martin, who was appointed Southampton manager in June, has already been very impressed by what Smallbone can offer as the Saints bid to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“He’s been great,” he added. “He’s been so good since he’s been back in. I’ve been impressed with him, really really impressed with him.

“He’ll be a loss, but hopefully not for very long.

“He played two positions on Saturday and was great in both of them. I always thought he was a good player and he is better than I thought he was, like a lot of players to be honest.

“He’s been amazing.”