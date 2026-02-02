Willie Mullins claims early Grade 1 double at Leopardstown

NARCISO HAS TOOK the next step in his promising early career with victory in the Gannon’s City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained four-year-old was ridden by Mark Walsh for owner JP McManus as the even-money favourite and was always positioned to the fore in the two-mile Grade One.

As the field neared the closing stages he pulled into a considerable lead and was in no danger of being caught, securing a four-and-a-half-length win from stablemate Selma De Vary.

“It was a very nice performance, he did it the hard way from the front,” said Mullins.

“He settles lovely in front, jumps well in front and has enough for a kick at the end.

“He’s mature as well and looking at him I think he’s going to make into a nice chaser. He’s a fine, big specimen of a horse.

“I liked him from the first day that he came in. He was very green the first day that he ran, but he’s learning all the time.

“He had his two ears pricked going down the back the whole way. He seemed well within himself and well able to handle himself.”

Mark Walsh talks to JP McManus after winning with Narciso Has. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Betfred make Narciso Has their 7-4 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, with Selma De Vary halved in price to 7-1 for the same race. Of the runner-up, Mullins said: “She missed a lot of time and I think she’ll improve a good bit for that run.

“She was a little bit green going to the last. Paul brought her wide, he didn’t want to get involved with the others.

“I think she’s a filly that has a big future. She looked quite hot and we rode her out the back for that reason. I’m not sure whether Flat racing would enhance her ability at all. We’ll see, we’ll get through the season first.

“She looks like one for the Triumph as well and then possibly back to Punchestown. We could also go to the race in Fairyhouse, we’ll see.”

Doctor Steinberg maintained his perfect record over hurdles with a comprehensive victory in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend with Doctor Steinberg after the race. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Hot on the heels of wins at Galway and Navan, where he accounted for subsequent Grade Two winner Thedeviluno, the Willie Mullins-trained Doctor Dino gelding again demonstrated his liking for obstacles when galloping home eight lengths clear in the hands of Paul Townend.

Yeshil made the early running, but the 7-4 favourite took up the running two out and quickly put the race to bed, with Kazansky staying on for second.

“It was very impressive on that ground, it’s very tough,” said Mullins.

“Every time we’ve gone up in trip he seems to like it. He’s out of a Cyborg mare and that’s all stamina.

“I think we bought two off Walter (Connors) that year, Kopek Des Bordes and this fella, so it’s a 100 per cent record in Grade Ones which is fantastic.

“It was probably going to the last the first time before he relaxed. There was a horse up his backside everywhere he went and he was very free, but he kept galloping. The fact that could pull like that and still be galloping at the end of two-miles-six on very tough ground.

“We thought he was a summer horse first so he goes on all sorts of ground, but he seems to be better when he has tougher conditions.”

Doctor Steinberg shortened to 2-1 favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power and Mullins added: “He does everything right.”