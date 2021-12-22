Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's O'Connor clinches big win to book third-round spot at World Darts Championship

The Limerick man go on to face Michael Smith.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 2:54 PM
29 minutes ago 799 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5638682
Willie O'Connor celebrates after his win over Glen Durrant.
Image: PA
Willie O'Connor celebrates after his win over Glen Durrant.
Willie O'Connor celebrates after his win over Glen Durrant.
Image: PA

IRELAND’S WILLIE O’CONNOR has booked his spot in the third round of the World Darts Championship after a 3-0 victory over Glen Durrant at the Ally Pally.

He will now go on to face Michael Smith, who is ranked ninth in the world and is a former World Championship finalist.

Limerick’s O’Connor dropped just one leg in a comprehensive straight sets win over the former Premier League champion and three-time BDO winner.

O’Connor, who is ranked 42nd in the world, made the brighter start after a 170 checkout in the first leg and controlled proceedings from there.

“It was a good finish to start the game, “O’Connor said after his win. “I put him under the cosh from the start. 

“I thought Glen threw pretty well in the first set. Obviously, I didn’t think he played fantastic but he didn’t miss much. He kept me under pressure.

“I scraped the first set, but when I came back after the first set, he didn’t turn up.”

When asked if he felt Durrant crumbled under the pressure, O’Connor replied:

“I hate to say the word ‘crumbled’ but yeah, he wasn’t the same man he was. It’s very hard to prepare for someone, especially when you know they’re not in form. You can’t really focus on yourself, which you should but somehow you get dragged into their game because you’re focused on what they do.

“And that did happen.

“I thought I threw alright [for] the first while but I didn’t keep the pressure on and I dipped with his game a little bit. Towards the end of the game wasn’t great.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Remarking on his progress to the third round, O’Connor said:

“This is where big things will happen, whether or not they’re for me, they’re going to happen for someone.

“I’m going to be here involved after Christmas and please God it’s going to be me that’s involved in the big things that’s happening. I can’t play like that in the next game. If I play like that, I’m going home.

“I just hope Michael [Smith] drops his level a little bit because he’s the man of the tournament.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie