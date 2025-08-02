Winning Smut delivers Handicap Hurdle success for Elliott in Galway

ACTION PUT HIMSELF in line for some big targets later in the campaign as he shed his maiden tag on the penultimate day of the Galway Festival.

A Frankel half-brother to this year’s dual Derby hero Lambourn, Action finished behind his Aidan O’Brien-trained stablemates New Zealand and Isaac Newton on his initial run, with the latter boosting the form when prevailing at Goodwood just moments before the Whiriskey Refrigeration Irish EBF Maiden.

Sent off the 4-9 favourite in the hands of Wayne Lordan, Action was a length and a quarter too good for Perisher and Group race targets could now be on the horizon, with Paddy Power making him a 33-1 shot for next year’s Derby.

O’Brien’s representative Chris Armstrong said: “Wayne knows the family inside out and they have been very good to him.

“He is a smashing colt, he had a lovely run at the Curragh first time out and just five minutes before this race jumped off, the horse that beat him, Isaac Newton, won at Goodwood, so I’d say it was a very strong maiden.

“It was his first time out in front and he was very green and raw but once Wayne asked him, he found the line well. You probably won’t see the best of him until he goes up in trip and he is now in the mix for something like the Golden Fleece on Irish Champions Weekend and then maybe a Futurity Trophy (at Doncaster) or another Group One in France.”

Gordon Elliott added the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle to his big-race tally this week as Winning Smut repelled all challengers in the Listed highlight.

The Cullentra handler had already bagged the Galway Plate and Hurdle, courtesy of Western Fold on Wednesday and Ndaawi on Thursday, and Winning Smut was sent off the 13-2 joint-favourite to keep the bandwagon rolling.

Partnered by Jack Kennedy, Winning Smut was in front turning for home and while Fascile Mode, Chart Topper and Teed Up made late bids for glory, Elliott’s charge had two and a quarter lengths in hand at the line.

Elliott’s representative Lisa O’Neill said: “We didn’t know how good he was coming into this but he scraped in down the bottom of the weights and having a feather weight in those competitive handicaps helps. Jack gave him a beautiful ride up the inside and said he got there too soon but he toughed it out well.

“It is great for his owners (Dennis Reddan) as they have been in racing for a long, long time and they are delighted to have a winner here at Galway. He is a homebred so it means so much to them and hopefully there is plenty more for him over the coming months.”

Some Pretender (evens favourite) made a winning racecourse debut in the Salthill Hotel Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race, while Andrew Slattery chalked up his third win of the week as Ebony King (9-1) landed the BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle.