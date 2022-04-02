Late, late show at Tolka as Shelbourne join Peamount at the top

Keeva Keenan scored the winner for Shels, as newcomers Sligo pushed them champions all the way.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS SHELBOURNE joined Peamount United at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League after an exciting weekend of action.

There were wins for Shels, Cork City and Galway WFC today, while the game between DLR Waves and Athlone Town was postponed due to an unplayable pitch. Peamount enjoyed a statement 4-0 victory over Wexford Youths last night.

This afternoon, it was also confirmed that Sligo had been awarded a 3-0 win over Peas following the latter fielding an ineligible player in their game on 5 March.

Shelbourne 1-0 Sligo Rovers

It was a Late, Late Show from the Reds as Keeva Keenan smashed in a half volley as the clock ticked into added time at Tolka Park.

The result propelled Noel King’s team to the top of the table alongside Peamount United, but they know that they will need to improve their performance in order to stay there.

It wasn’t that Shels didn’t deserve the win, it was that the flair and speed normally associated with them was absent. Still, they made Sligo goalkeeper Kristen Sample work.

Sligo will feel that they did enough to earn a point with captain Emma Hansberry registering a superb performance, but that late goal showed them how cruel this league can be.

GOAL | @shelsfc 1-0 @SligoRvsWomen



Super sub Keeva Keenan breaks the deadlock right at the end after an impressive defensive display by Sligo#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/a5hsau3nRj — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) April 2, 2022

It was a memorable moment for Keenan, who continued her comeback from a horror injury sustained last season, while Saoirse Noonan made her own injury return from the bench.

Cork City 2-1 Bohemians

These two sides are historically known to be evenly matched and this game was no different. Both teams passed the ball well around the centre of the pitch at Turner’s Cross, but in most cases it was the final pass that neither team could rightly pull off.

The minutes ticked on in the second half as both sides were desperate to find a goal. Finally in the 70th minute, Christina Dring passed the ball through to Aoife Cronin who got the goal to put Cork City ahead.

Cork’s second goal came soon after following a great ball driven into the box by Nathalie O’Brien, and captain Becky Cassin was there to slot it home.

Bohemians got a consolation goal late on in the 86th minute after the ball was deflected in off a Cork City player, but the Gypsies couldn’t manage to find an equaliser.

A first win of the season for Cork City and an important three points for their league campaign.

Peamount United 4-0 Wexford Youths

The Peas put out a statement of intent that they are the team to beat in the early stages of a league campaign that is already throwing up some interesting results.

It didn’t take long for James O’Callaghan’s side to seize advantage in PRL Park in this Friday night encounter with Sadhbh Doyle firing in a low shot from distance inside six minutes.

Stephanie Roche boosted her chances of claiming the Golden Boot award for Top Goalscorer by notching in her sixth goal of the season to make it 2-0 at the break.

Wexford never shifted into gear and got their passing game going. This was partly down to Peamount’s aggression and intensity, but also due to misplaced passes from the visitors.

The home team were in excellent form with Erin McLaughlin lobbing goalkeeper Kiev Gray to make it 3-0 before Áine O’Gorman finished things off late on.



Treaty United 0-2 Galway WFC

Galway came out victorious over Treaty United at Markets Field as Emma Starr and Aoife Thompson were on target in the second half.

This result gives Galway their second win in the WNL this season, but they had to work hard for it against a tough Treaty side.

Galway were awarded a penalty early on in the game, but Julie Ann Russell’s low strike was saved by Treaty goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell. Galway had the better chances in the first half whereas Treaty were looking to capitalise through long balls up the field.

Galway were able to close out the game comfortably to ensure they got the three points, with Treaty United still on the hunt for their first victory of the season.