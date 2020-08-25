German giants Wolfsburg book Champions League final spot as Swedish star breaks Barca hearts

Wolfsburg booked their spot in the final thanks to Fridolino Rolfo.

GERMAN GIANTS WOLFSBURG have booked their place in the 2019/20 Women’s Champions League final after a 1-0 win over Barcelona this evening.

Sweden’s Fridolino Rolfo scored the only goal of a game in San Sebastian, in which underdogs Barcelona dominated but missed a litany of chances. The Spanish side had 16 attempts on goal, but just one was on target.

Rolfo’s all-important goal came in the 58th minute, the former Bayern Munich attacker firing hime from close range after Barca failed to clear a Pernille Harder-attempted overhead kick.

“Of course it’s amazing,” the match-winner told BT Sport afterwards. “We’re really happy with the result. We’ve made it to the final.

“It was tough game today but I’m proud and happy we’ve made it to the final. We didn’t play our best game but we still won the game. We were a little bit lucky but I’m still so proud we did it.”

Wolfsburg now face either PSG or favourites and reigning champions Lyon in Sunday’s decider, with the remaining last-four pair doing battle at 7pm tomorrow evening.

Katie McCabe’s Arsenal and Clare Shine’s Glasgow City both exited at the quarter-final stage over the weekend, ending all Irish representation in the competition.

