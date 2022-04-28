Wolves haven’t received an offer for €120 million-rated star

WOLVES BOSS Bruno Lage says there have been no offers for Ruben Neves and insists the midfielder is happy at the club.

The Portuguese, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, has been linked with a summer move away from Molineux, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all reported suitors.

But Lage, who earlier this month suggested Neves would cost €120 million, claims that the 25-year-old is happy to be working under him.

He said: “We need to wait for an offer, we don’t have nothing, we need to wait for an offer and understand what (will) really happen. What is good for the club, good for the player.

“For me, it is clear, if I want to work with Ruben, yes. If you ask the player if he wants to work for me, for sure he will say yes.

“But this is football and you never know what can happen in the next day.

“We can prepare the best strategy, for what we want, that is the best players on the pitch. I don’t have any problem with anyone in that position but if I have everyone available I will pick Ruben.

“It is clear because that’s what I did since the first day. He can give us a different dimension. He is a big player and our first choice for that position.”

Neves has been out for six weeks with a knee injury and Wolves’ form has suffered, losing six of their last nine games.

He is back training on the grass, but will not be ready to face Brighton on Saturday.

“He trained yesterday, but today he didn’t train,” Lage said on Thursday.

“I think it will be hard after six weeks to be ready to play 90 minutes as a midfielder. Let’s see what happens, but at this moment it’s hard for Ruben to return to the team.”

Max Kilman and Daniel Podence are also out, with Lage adding: “We don’t count these guys for the game. We must help them to recover, but it will be hard to have these guys in the game.”