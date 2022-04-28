Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Advertisement

Wolves haven’t received an offer for €120 million-rated star

Ruben Neves has been linked with Man United and Arsenal among others.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,018 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5750165
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Ruben Neves (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WOLVES BOSS Bruno Lage says there have been no offers for Ruben Neves and insists the midfielder is happy at the club.

The Portuguese, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, has been linked with a summer move away from Molineux, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all reported suitors.

But Lage, who earlier this month suggested Neves would cost €120 million, claims that the 25-year-old is happy to be working under him.

He said: “We need to wait for an offer, we don’t have nothing, we need to wait for an offer and understand what (will) really happen. What is good for the club, good for the player.

“For me, it is clear, if I want to work with Ruben, yes. If you ask the player if he wants to work for me, for sure he will say yes.

“But this is football and you never know what can happen in the next day.

“We can prepare the best strategy, for what we want, that is the best players on the pitch. I don’t have any problem with anyone in that position but if I have everyone available I will pick Ruben.

“It is clear because that’s what I did since the first day. He can give us a different dimension. He is a big player and our first choice for that position.”

Neves has been out for six weeks with a knee injury and Wolves’ form has suffered, losing six of their last nine games.

He is back training on the grass, but will not be ready to face Brighton on Saturday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He trained yesterday, but today he didn’t train,” Lage said on Thursday.

“I think it will be hard after six weeks to be ready to play 90 minutes as a midfielder. Let’s see what happens, but at this moment it’s hard for Ruben to return to the team.”

Max Kilman and Daniel Podence are also out, with Lage adding: “We don’t count these guys for the game. We must help them to recover, but it will be hard to have these guys in the game.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie