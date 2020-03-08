This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wolves in Champions League contention 'isn’t a huge shock' to Matt Doherty

‘With the manager and players we have we’re quite an ambitious team,’ the Ireland international says.

By Press Association Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,419 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5037725
Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Image: Tess Derry
Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Image: Tess Derry

MATT DOHERTY INSISTS Wolves’ Champions League ambitions should surprise no-one.

Brighton held them to a 0-0 draw at Molineux on Saturday to damage Nuno Espirito Santo’s hopes of cracking the top four.

Wolves remain in the hunt for Europa League glory and travel to Olympiacos in the last 16 on Thursday.

They are fighting for Champions League qualification on two fronts and defender Doherty believes the club should dream big.

He said: “At the start of the season you always have ambitions. With the manager and players we have we’re quite an ambitious team, so the position we’re in now isn’t a huge shock to us.

“We just have to make sure we keep going, keep winning as many games as possible and see where it takes us at the end of the season.”

Wolves failed to create clear-cut chances against Brighton and Leander Dendoncker fired over their best opening in the final minute.

Solly March shot over for the visitors in the second half and Wolves have now kept five clean sheets in their last seven games.

“We didn’t concede, that was kind of the goal at the start of the game, keep a clean sheet and see if we can win the game, but we didn’t manage to do that,” Doherty told the club’s official website.

“The more clean sheets you have, the more chance you have of winning. That is a positive, but we didn’t win the game.”

Brighton moved two points clear of the relegation zone but remain winless in their last nine top-flight games.

They have drawn six of those and now face Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City in four of their next five games.

“It’s about turning draws into wins and to do that we have to continue to do what we’ve done (against Wolves),” Davy Propper told the club’s official site. “It’ll give us a lot of confidence going forward and there’s a lot to build on.

“The lads who came on gave us good energy at the right moments in the game and created some dangerous openings. We’ll need everyone in every game between now and the end of the campaign.”

Press Association

