Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Premier League strugglers Wolves sack manager Bruno Lage

Wolves are in the relegation zone after winning only once in eight Premier League games so far this season.

By AFP Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM
20 minutes ago 585 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882456
Bruno Lage [file photo].
Image: PA
Bruno Lage [file photo].
Bruno Lage [file photo].
Image: PA

WOLVES MANAGER BRUNO Lage was sacked on Sunday after his club plunged into the Premier League relegation zone 24 hours earlier.

Wolves have won only once in eight Premier League games this season and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham left them third-bottom of the table.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

Wolves are the lowest scorers in the top flight, with just three goals, prompting their fans to taunt Lage with chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” during the West Ham loss.

Wolved had lost nine of their last 15 Premier League matches under Lage, who won the Primeira Liga title in his first season in charge of Benfica in 2019.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act,” Shi said.

“On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bruno and his coaching team for all their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them the very best for the future.”

Lage guided Wolves to a 10th-placed finish last season after succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021.

But the 46-year-old has paid the price for a series of underwhelming performances this season despite significant summer investment in new signings from Chinese owners Fosun.

Wolves spent more than £100 million ($111 million) on Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes and Nathan Collins, while Diego Costa and Boubacar Traore joined as a free agent and on loan respectively.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

However, Kalajdzic suffered a long-term injury on his debut, while fellow forwards Hwang Hee-chan and Raul Jimenez were also sidelined.

Assistant coaches Steve Davis and James Collins will prepare the Wolves squad this week ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Pedro Martins, the former Olympiakos coach, has been linked with a move to Wolves to succeed Lage.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie