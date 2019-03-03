This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UL Bohs and Blackrock agree to cut short second half and share spoils in 'horrific' weather

Elsewhere, Old Belvedere beat Mary’s out of sight at Anglesea Road.

By Katie Byrne Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,268 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4522455
Blackrock v UL Bohs (file pic).
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Blackrock v UL Bohs (file pic).
Blackrock v UL Bohs (file pic).
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE ROUND-UP

STORM FREYA WREAKED havoc in Round 13 of the Women’s All-Ireland League with leaders Railway Union’s clash with Galwegians postponed, the UL Bohemians-Blackrock tie blown up after 60 minutes, and Old Belvedere and St. Mary’s completing their game through strong winds.

By Katie Byrne

OLD BELVEDERE 26 ST. MARY’S 0, Anglesea Road

Old Belvedere’s young forwards continue to impress in the absence of their Ireland internationals with in-form teenage prop Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony getting on the scoreboard again in their 26-0 bonus point victory over Mary’s at Anglesea Road.

Some intricate play between backs and forwards before half-time set up Belvedere’s second try with former Ireland star Nora Stapleton getting on the end of a Laura McMahon pass. Stapleton switched to fullback following the introduction of current Ireland squad member Ellen Murphy after the break.

Nora Stapleton Old Belvo's Nora Stapleton (file pic). Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ciara Scanlan, Amy Moran and Hannah Heskin put their bodies on the line for Mary’s, who won a number of penalties at scrum time, but Murphy’s influence was evident as she linked up brilliantly with centre Ailbhe Dowling. Josh Brown’s semi-final-bound side powered their way to the bonus point with Vanessa Hullon and Elise O’Byrne-White adding closing tries.

UL BOHEMIANS 5 BLACKROCK 5, University of Limerick 4G pitch

Blackrock number eight Hannah O’Connor said it was ‘the most horrific weather any of us have ever played in’ after today’s match against defending champions UL Bohs finished in a five-all draw after 60 minutes. With player welfare in mind, the referee and both teams agreed to cut the second half short with the spoils shared.

Beginning in pelting rain and a cutting cross-field wind, conditions continued to deteriorate as the game wore on. Blackrock started the strongest and following a number of attempts to force their way over, they hit the front thanks to O’Connor’s pop pass which sent flanker Meadbh Scally over from a rolling maul.

Stephanie Nunan with her parents Stephanie Nunan with her parents after last year's Women's AIL Division 1 final. Nunan dotted down for UL Bohs against Blackrock. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A tight call went UL’s way for their levelling try when the referee adjudged that Stephanie Nunan had got her hands to a chip over the top, just ahead of covering fullback Áine Staunton. Blackrock had plenty of time to hit back but the worsening weather spoiled both teams’ hopes of building a winning position, with an understandably high error count and stop-start phases.

Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final

