Women's AIL reduced to 9 teams just 2 days out from start of season

THE WOMEN’S ALL-Ireland League has been reduced to nine teams just two days before the start of the new 2022/23 season due to Malone RFC withdrawing.

The Ulster club had been set to meet reigning champions Railway Union RFC this Saturday in Dublin but the IRFU has confirmed that they have now pulled out of the AIL.

The AIL had already been condensed this season, with the final due to take place as early as 10 December, and now there will be even fewer games with Malone having advised the IRFU of their “reluctant withdrawal.”

The IRFU has not stated the specific reasons behind Malone’s withdrawal but it’s believed that it came down to financial resources.

Advertisement

The remaining AIL clubs will now have bye weeks in place of their previously scheduled games against Malone. That means Railway Union will sit out the opening weekend of this season, with the other four games due to procced as planned.

The regular season of the AIL will involve nine rounds before semi-finals and a final in December. The second half of the domestic season will involve a cup competition for the clubs and the inter-provincial championship before Ireland internationals head into Six Nations camp.

Malone finished 10th in the AIL last season but did end their campaign by beating Cavan in the All-Ireland Shield final.

“We engaged with all participating AIL Women’s Division clubs throughout the 2021/22 season and we could see real potential in Malone’s set-up for women and girls, particularly in their age-grade structures,” said IRFU women’s development manager Amanda Greensmith.

“There are almost 100 females registered in the club and we saw a number of players come through to feature for Ulster in this season’s U18 Girls Interprovincial Series.

“The announcement is disappointing to all stakeholders, but we accept the eleventh-hour nature of the decision was due to efforts being made to take their place in the AIL as expected. They have our full support as they continue to develop their rugby programmes for women and girls in Belfast.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Malone RFC vice-chair Michael Kearney expressed the club’s disappointment:

“This decision was made with the utmost reluctance,” said Kearney. “We had made a particular effort to bolster the set up for our women and girls over the summer with a new committee, new coaches and improved sponsorship arrangements in place.

“We are confident that the club will see the results of this work over time. The structures are in place and there is a strong commitment from our executive to see us return to All-Ireland Competition as soon as we can. We’ll keep pressing ahead.”