Women's AIL final postponed as Leinster's departure from Dublin delayed

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that the Women’s All-Ireland League final scheduled for this evening has been postponed.

Defending champions Railway Union were due to meet Blackrock at Energia Park with a 7.45pm kick-off but the game has been called off amidst the freezing weather.

The IRFU said that “current weather conditions have made the pitch unplayable.”

The union added that it will announce a new date and kick-off for this season’s decider in due course, while “ticket holders will be contacted directly.”

There is obvious frustration at the postponement, although it could mean that several Ireland 7s internationals may be back for the refixed game. The Ireland 7s team are currently in Cape Town for the South African leg of the World Series.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s departure to France for tomorrow’s clash with Racing 92 in Le Havre has been delayed as airlines flying out of Dublin Airport attempt to clear a backlog following the freezing weather overnight.

Leinster were due to depart at 10am this morning but remain in Dublin as of 2.45pm.

Leinster have been forced to cancel a media event planned for this evening in France as they continue to wait for their flight to be given the all-clear to leave Dublin.

The DAA said that “while the runways and taxiways at Dublin Airport have been open and operational all day, some airlines experienced delays to their flight schedules due to de-icing their aircraft in the extremely cold weather this morning.”

