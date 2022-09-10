Old Belvedere overcome UL Bohs, Galwegians cruise to victory with 12-try rout

THERE WERE WINS for Old Belvedere, Galwegians and Blackrock College on the opening day of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Several of Ireland’s new caps from their historic summer tour made their debut in Ollie Campbell Park where Dannah O’Brien kicked her new club Old Belvedere to victory over Niamh Briggs’ UL Bohemians.

Three O’Brien penalties and a try from Lesley Ryan saw off the Limerick outfit. The final score was 14-5 with Clodagh O’Halloran touching down for UL Bohs.

Galwegians dished out a 74-0 hammering against Ballincollig. The try scorers were Ines Delgado, Laoise McGonagle 4, Sarah O’Connell 2, Emily Gavin, Niamh O’Grady 2, Ursula Sammon and Mairéad Coyne. Nicole Fowley also kicked seven conversions at Crowley Park.

At Ashtown Lane, Blackrock College overcame Wicklow 45-17. The margin at half-time was just two points before Ali Coleman touched down and from there they never looked back. Maeve Liston, Lisa Mullen, Michelle Claffey, Méabh Deely, Anna Doyle and a penalty try made up their total.

Railway Union RFC were not in action after the league was reduced to nine teams just two days before the start of the new 2022/23 season due to Malone RFC withdrawing.

The Ulster club had been set to meet the reigning champions this Saturday in Dublin but the IRFU confirmed that they have now pulled out of the AIL. The remaining AIL clubs now have bye weeks in place of their previously scheduled games against Malone.