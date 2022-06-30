Fixture details confirmed for Shelbourne's Champions League opener

SHELBOURNE’S OPENING UEFA Women’s Champions League game against ZNK Pomurje will take place in the Slovenian town of Murska Sobota at the Fazanerija Stadium on August 18.

Noel King’s outfit were grouped in the Round One draw with Slovenian side Pomurje Beltinci, Valur of Iceland and Armenian club Hayasa for their four-team mini-tournament. The club confirmed today their opening fixture will kick off at 17:30 CET.

The second round one Semi-Final between Valur and FC Hayasa will take place at Radenci Sportspark in Radenci at 11:00 CET on August 18, 2022.

Advertisement

The final will follow on August 21 at 17:30 CET in Murska Sobota at Fazanerija Stadium with the third-place play-off on the same date at 11:00 CET in Radenci at Radenci Sportspark.

Success in the first round would see Shelbourne through to Round 2, with the draw for that taking place on 1 September. The winners of those two-legged ties will earn qualification to the group stages.