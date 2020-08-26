Women's Champions League final to be shown on Irish television for the first time this weekend

THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS League final will be broadcast on Irish television for the first time ever this weekend.

RTÉ confirmed this afternoon that it will screen this Sunday’s showdown between German giants Wolfsburg — who beat last year’s finalists Barcelona 1-0 last night — and the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Paris Saint Germain and reigning champions Lyon.

“In a first for Irish television and building on the success of last summer’s comprehensive live coverage on RTÉ of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will screen this Sunday’s Uefa Women’s Champions League Final meeting,” a statement from the broadcaster reads, with kick-off at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian pencilled in for 7pm.

“For the first time, RTÉ Sport will broadcast the Women’s Champions League final this weekend,” Head of Sport Declan McBennett wrote on Twitter.

“Many of the stars of last years World Cup will be in action as the game goes from strength to strength. #cantseecantbe”

"For the first time ⁦@RTEsport⁩ will broadcast the Women's Champions League final this weekend. (Sunday KO 7pm) Many of the stars of last years World Cup will be in action as the game goes from strength to strength.#cantseecantbe #UWCL pic.twitter.com/4iKP4xNRwY — Declan McBennettRTE (@RTEmcbennettd) August 26, 2020"

Jacqui Hurley will present and will be joined in studio by Irish internationals and Peamount United duo Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche. Ruth Fahy and George Hamilton are on commentary duty, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Last summer, RTÉ and TG4 came together to screen every Women’s World Cup game, despite Ireland’s absence at the tournament in France. This marked the first time that all of the games were available on free-to-air terrestrial television for Irish viewers.

This evening’s second semi-final kicks off at 7pm Irish time, with full coverage on BT Sport, or streaming on the Uefa TV app.

In other huge European women’s football news, Pepsi have announced a five-year sponsorship deal of the Champions League, European Championships, and the U17 and U19 Euros.

