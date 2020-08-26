This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Women's Champions League final to be shown on Irish television for the first time this weekend

RTÉ has announced live coverage of the European showpiece.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 3:30 PM
51 minutes ago 656 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5186803
Lyon are the reigning champions, and targeting five-in-a-row.
Image: Tim Goode
Lyon are the reigning champions, and targeting five-in-a-row.
Lyon are the reigning champions, and targeting five-in-a-row.
Image: Tim Goode

THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS League final will be broadcast on Irish television for the first time ever this weekend. 

RTÉ confirmed this afternoon that it will screen this Sunday’s showdown between German giants Wolfsburg — who beat last year’s finalists Barcelona 1-0 last night — and the winner of tonight’s second semi-final between Paris Saint Germain and reigning champions Lyon.

“In a first for Irish television and building on the success of last summer’s comprehensive live coverage on RTÉ of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will screen this Sunday’s Uefa Women’s Champions League Final meeting,” a statement from the broadcaster reads, with kick-off at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian pencilled in for 7pm.

“For the first time, RTÉ Sport will broadcast the Women’s Champions League final this weekend,” Head of Sport Declan McBennett wrote on Twitter.

“Many of the stars of last years World Cup will be in action as the game goes from strength to strength. #cantseecantbe”

Jacqui Hurley will present and will be joined in studio by Irish internationals and Peamount United duo Áine O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche. Ruth Fahy and George Hamilton are on commentary duty, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Last summer, RTÉ and TG4 came together to screen every Women’s World Cup game, despite Ireland’s absence at the tournament in France. This marked the first time that all of the games were available on free-to-air terrestrial television for Irish viewers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

This evening’s second semi-final kicks off at 7pm Irish time, with full coverage on BT Sport, or streaming on the Uefa TV app. 

In other huge European women’s football news, Pepsi have announced a five-year sponsorship deal of the Champions League, European Championships, and the U17 and U19 Euros.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie