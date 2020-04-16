This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Women's football facing 'almost existential threat'

The sport is vulnerable amid the Covid-19 crisis, according to global players’ union FIFPro.

By AFP Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 1:26 PM
Reigning world champions, the USA.
Reigning world champions, the USA.
THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC presents “an almost existential threat” to women’s football, according to a report published by global players’ union FIFPro.

Female players the world over, like their male counterparts, have been forced to stop playing with countries going into lockdown to try to halt the spread of the virus.

Much attention has been given to the economic impact on the far richer men’s game of the suspension, but FIFPro warns that women’s football – despite recent growth – is particularly vulnerable, with less established professional leagues, lower salaries and less investment meaning “the fragility of the women’s football eco-system is exposed by the current situation”.

FIFPro has called for “special measures” to safeguard the women’s game as it says its growth “is now at risk of receding. Without having secured solid structural foundations for long-term sustainability, some women’s leagues and clubs are releasing players, cutting contracts and closing down.”

Leagues across Europe are currently playing a waiting game to see if they will be able to complete their suspended seasons.

In England, the Women’s Super League – including some of the continent’s wealthiest clubs – have been hoping to finish their campaign by the end of August, but it depends on lockdown measures being eased.

According to French players’ union the UNFP, only a third of female players in France wish to restart the season, with the rest insisting health matters should remain the priority.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who plays for leading French and European side Lyon, admitted in an interview with AFP last week that “everything is uncertain” for women’s football.

“If you see how the biggest men’s clubs are struggling, you can only imagine how this is going to affect women’s teams,” she warned.

FIFPro’s report highlights the vulnerability of female players, with just 18% having professional contracts as recognised by world governing body Fifa in 2017. Over 60% of paid players took home less than $600 (€551) a month.

“We have to protect players as people and as workers and avoid mass unemployment and recession,” the report concludes.

“The women’s football industry will require innovation and intervention from across the private sector and public sectors, from policymakers and governing bodies, to broadcasting companies and sponsors.”

© – AFP, 2020 

AFP

