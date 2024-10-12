Stephanie Zambra retires with a goal, champions Athlone Town defeated in final game

Women’s Premier Division Results

Bohemians 2-0 DLR Waves

Peamount United 0-1 Treaty United

Sligo Rovers 2-2 Wexford

Galway United 3-2 Athlone Town

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Shelbourne

*****

STEPHANIE ZAMBRA (NÉE Roche) retired with a goal, while champions Athlone Town were defeated on the final day of action in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Athlone Town secured their first-ever league title with a game to spare last weekend, but they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening.

Ireland international Julie-Ann Russell and Golden Boot winner Jenna Slattery had Galway in a 2-0 lead by half time, before super substitute Hazel Donegan hit back for Athlone. Eve Dossen made it 3-1 for the Tribe in the 70th minute, and U19 international Donegan pulled another back in the closing minutes to cap an impressive second half cameo.

It was just a third league loss of the season for Ciarán Kilduff’s side, who will look retain their FAI Cup title in next Sunday’s final against Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Shels warmed up for the trilogy with a 1-1 draw against Shamrock Rovers at the venue today. Kate Mooney broke the deadlock for the runners-up in the 59th minute, but Zambra levelled matters shortly afterwards:

It just had to be! 🤩



Stephanie Zambra scores in her last ever game! 👏 What a finish too!#WLOI | @RoversWomen pic.twitter.com/XByaVOab82 — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) October 12, 2024

It was an emotional moment for the former Ireland striker and Puskás nominee, perhaps written in the stars as she captained her side in her final game of competitive football.

Peamount United goalkeeper Niamh Reid Burke also retired after today’s action, similarly announcing her plans to call time during in the week. But she did bowed out on a losing note as Treaty United won 1-0 at Greenogue.

Danielle Steer was on target again for the Limerick outfit as they secured another impressive result. They later announced the departure of manager Dominic Foley.

Elsewhere today, Bohemians were 2-0 winners over DLR Waves, and Sligo Rovers and Wexford shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Lisa Murphy and Savannah Kane scored in either half for Bohs, while Orlaith Conlon bagged a brilliant brace for Wexford and Anna McDaniel was on target for Sligo, who also benefitted from an own goal.

It’s official 😆



Congrats to Galway United’s Jenna Slattery who finishes as the top scorer in the #WLOI 👏



*Danielle Steer also finished on 8 goals! pic.twitter.com/1Bwu7IPb6D — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) October 12, 2024

Meanwhile in the Women’s Super League, Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe played the full game and was a bright spark for the Gunners, who have endured a difficult start to the season.

Here, their title hopes took an early blow as five in a row champions Chelsea flexed their considerable muscle in the first half. Mayra Ramirez and Sandy Baltimore had them 2-0 up within 16 minutes, before Caitlin Foord pulled one back on the brink of half time.

Arsenal had their chances in the second half, with McCabe among the creators, but an all-important equaliser proved elusive for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

In Scotland, Emily Whelan continued her impressive goalscoring form for Glasgow City, finding the back of the net in their 1-1 draw at Rangers. And Belgium-based Amber Barrett scored her first goal of the season in Standard Liege’s 4-0 win over Gent.