Chelsea and City comfortably advance in Women’s FA Cup, Noonan bags brace for Celtic

ON A BUSY day for Irish players in the Women’s FA Cup, Saoirse Noonan grabbed the headlines in Scotland with another Celtic brace.

Noonan was at the double against Partick Thistle as the Hoops won their Scottish Women’s Premier League fixture 4-2.

Caitlin Hayes, who has recently been linked with a move away from Celtic, also played the full game.

Noonan was named Player of the Match as the Cork native continued her fine form in Scotland with two more goals:

Ciara Grant was another Irish player on target in Hibernian’s 6-0 win against Spartans.

Elsewhere, Anna Patten (Aston Villa) and Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses) were among the assists in the FA Cup.

Chelsea cruised into the fifth round with a 4-0 triumph over Charlton at Kingsmeadow.

Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten struck in the first half to put the Blues in control before further goals from Aggie Beever-Jones and Niamh Charles eased them to victory.

Chelsea, winners of this competition in three of the last four seasons, extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions under manager Sonia Bompastor.

Vivianne Miedema marked her return from a long-term knee injury with a goal as three-time winners Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 home victory against National League South leaders Ipswich.

Jill Roord gave City a first-half lead and, after Laura Coombs had notched her first goal of the season in the second period, Mediema completed the scoring in the 76th minute.

The Netherlands forward, the Women’s Super League’s all-time leading goalscorer, had been sidelined since October after knee surgery.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah fired a first-half hat-trick as Championship side London City Lionesses comfortably avoided an upset by beating fifth-tier Fulham 5-0 at Craven Cottage.

Boye-Hlorkah struck three times in the space of eight minutes — Campbell assisted one — before Kosovare Asllani and Izzy Goodwin added further goals in the second period.

Eleanor Dale scored four goals and Ellen Jones struck a hat-trick as Championship side Sunderland thrashed National League South opponents Exeter 7-1 in Devon. Sarah Stacey converted a first-half penalty for the hosts.

Jasmine McQuade’s stunning second-half strike sealed Newcastle a 1-0 win against Northern Premier Division leaders Nottingham Forest at Kingston Park and second-half goals from Amber Hughes and Beth Merrick clinched Wolves a 2-0 win at Cheltenham.

Rugby Borough thrashed fourth-tier side London Bees 6-0 at the Hive Stadium to progress.

First-half goals from Nicky Potts, captain Ebony Wiseman, Mai Moncaster and Angelina Nixon put the visitors in control at half-time before Rhianne Rush and Nixon’s second completed the scoring.

On a day in which several games, including Arsenal versus Bristol City, were postponed, Patten’s Aston Villa Women beat Bristol Rovers 5-0.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy