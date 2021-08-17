Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 17 August 2021
Boost for Irish women's rugby as interpros to be televised for the first time

TG4 will broadcast all six games.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 636 Views 0 Comments
Leinster are the reigning champions from 2019.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TG4 IS BRINGING the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship to Irish television for the first time ever.

The Irish language broadcaster will air all six games of the 2021 series free-to-air, in a welcome boost for women’s rugby on these shores.

The three Ulster matches will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

With the fixture details confirmed, Round 3 comes as an exciting double header at Donnybrook’s Energia Park to ensure a televised audience for the province who’ll be lifting the trophy.

The competition is returning after a layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Leinster the reigning champions from 2019.

“We’re very excited that the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will reach a televised audience for the first time in 2021,” IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith said.

“It’s a competition that has been sorely missed from the sporting calendar over the past two years and we’re delighted that Vodafone are on board to help take us to new heights.

“As we continue to promote our message of #NothingLikeIt, it presents a fresh opportunity to attract women and girls to rugby. We can’t wait to see the women of our four proud provinces return to action.”

TG4 Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha added: “TG4 is delighted to bring the 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship to Irish television viewers for the very first time.

“We are looking forward to seeing this exciting competition become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up. TG4 is proud to lead the way in the broadcasting of women’s sport in Ireland and ensures that women’s sport is front, centre, and free-to-air for television audiences.”

2021 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship fixtures

Saturday, 28 August

  • Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 14:30 (TG4)
  • Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 16:45 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, 4 September

  • Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)
  • Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 19:30 (TG4)

Saturday, 11 September

  • Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)
  • Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 19:30 (TG4).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

