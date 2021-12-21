Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fixtures confirmed for 2022 Women's National League season

All games will be free to watch on LOITV.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 1:23 PM
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season have been announced, with reigning champions Shelbourne due to host Bohemians in an opening day Dublin derby.

All Women’s National League games will be available for free on LOITV next season, while details of live TV broadcasts will be announced in the new year. 

The new campaign will kick-off on Saturday, 5 March with 27 matches per team in the 10-team division.

And Bohemians will make the short trip to play Shelbourne on the opening weekend, with a 2pm kick-off at Tolka Park, while last year’s runners-up Peamount United host Sligo Rovers.

DLR Waves will play Treaty United, Cork City will face Galway WFC and Athlone Town take on Wexford Youths.

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said: “The excitement for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League season has begun following the release of the 2022 fixture list, which sees Sligo Rovers welcomed in to make it a 10-team League.

“This past season had everything…and more. Record attendances, televised games, new sponsors, greater interest than ever before and, of course, one of the most thrilling title races in the League’s history.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Treaty United will play their Women’s National League games at Markets Field, while Bray Wanderers and Greystones United have agreed to a partnership for their underage women’s teams.

The full schedule for the 2022 Women’s National League season can be found here.

