'The beginning of a new and exciting time' - Sligo Rovers accepted into Women's National League

SLIGO ROVERS ARE joining the Women’s National League to make it a 10-team division next season.

The Bit O’Red have had their application approved, meaning they will take part in the top flight of Irish women’s football for the first time in 2022.

Teams will play each other three times over a 27-game league campaign. Sligo Rovers are the 16th club to be involved in the WNL since its inception in 2011.

“This is a hugely significant development for Sligo Rovers,” said Sligo Rovers chairperson Tommy Higgins. “It completes the pathway for our academy female teams and gives them the same opportunities as their male counterparts which is so important.

“We have been conscious that a club of our stature – which represents the north-west in senior football – have not been competing at senior level and as a result prioritised our entry into the WNL as quickly as possible.

Our club is based on inclusivity and community. Our female team will receive the necessary support in order to grow and compete at a national level.

“This development also complements the great work been done by the local Sligo-Leitrim clubs in growing the number of girls playing football and help participation levels.

“Today is the beginning of a new and exciting time for female football in the region. I’d like to thank IT Sligo for their ongoing support of football and helping us take this seismic step.”

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United will have sides n the U19s WNL, while Cobh Ramblers and Dundalk are entering teams at U17 level.

“After such a brilliant season, with records broken and new initiatives taking off, it is exciting to be welcoming a new club in Sligo Rovers to the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League,” said League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon.

“Sligo Rovers have a long history in the League of Ireland of being successful on the pitch and progressive off it. I’m sure that they will add that same professional approach to their women’s set-up, as has already been seen with their Women’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

“It is also fantastic to see the EA Sports Underage Women’s National Leagues continue to grow with Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United strengthening the U19 League, while Cobh Ramblers and Dundalk get involved for the first time through the U17 League.

“We are looking forward to working with each of the clubs as we set about making the 2022 season just as memorable for the right reasons.”