Saturday 9 March, 2019
Ireland duo Jarrett and Barrett open goalscoring accounts as Wexford and Peamount prevail

Both Rianna Jarrett and Amber Barrett were on target on Saturday as the 2019 Women’s National League campaign got underway.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 9:18 PM
Rianna Jarrett scored 27 goals last season for Wexford Youths.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WERE OPENING day wins for both of last year’s FAI Cup finalists on Saturday, as Wexford Youths and Peamount United made the perfect start to the new Women’s National League campaign.

Ireland international Rianna Jarrett got her goal tally up and running with a second-half double as Wexford overcame DLR Waves — formerly UCD Waves — 3-0 despite torrential rain.

The defending champions, who secured an impressive league, FAI Cup and WNL Development Shield treble in 2018, saw off their Dublin counterparts with Jarrett breaking the deadlock after half-time before notching her second from the penalty spot.

New recruit Jenny Clifford scored her first goal since signing for Tom Elmes’ side in-between Jarrett’s double, as Youths go top of the table on goal difference with a comfortable win to pick up where they left off last season.

Peamount United, who finished in third place last year on top of their passage to the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and a League Cup triumph, saw off the challenge of visiting Cork City to the capital.

The Rebel Army broke the deadlock after just 21 seconds in Newcastle, Katie McCarthy finding the back of the net following a through ball from Rachel O’Regan. 

Amber Barrett celebrates scoring a goal Amber Barrett levelled proceedings for Peamount United against Cork City. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

However Ireland striker Amber Barrett would level proceedings. Megan Lynch’s pass played the Donegal striker through and despite an initial save from goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan, Barrett — who scored 30 goals in 21 appearances in 2018 — found the back of the net with the rebound.

Aine O’Gorman snatched all three points in the second half for Peamount. Lynch’s corner resulted in a scramble inside O’Sullivan’s penalty area, with the Ireland centurion O’Gorman delivering from close range to make it 2-1.

After a successful opening season in the Women’s National League in 2018, Limerick begin their second campaign at home to Galway tomorrow afternoon, while Kilkenny welcome the visit of Shelbourne.

Women’s National League Series 1:

  • Wexford Youths 3-0 DLR Waves
  • Peamount United 2-1 Cork City FC
  • Limerick – Galway (Sunday 2.00pm)
  • Kilkenny – Shelbourne (Sunday 2.00pm)

