Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Jamie Finn's dramatic 94th-minute winner sees Shelbourne stun champions Wexford Youths

Peamount extended their lead at the top of the table as Wexford Youths suffered a shock defeat to Shels.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 9:10 PM
Shelbourne came out on top away to Wexford on Saturday.
Image: Twitter @FAI_WNL
Image: Twitter @FAI_WNL

WOMEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE champions Wexford Youths suffered a major setback in their hopes of retaining the title on Saturday, with Shelbourne securing a dramatic late victory away from home.

Jess Gargan put the Dubliners ahead just before the half hour mark, before Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett levelled on 71 minutes.

The sides looked destined to share a point each, before Jamie Finn popped up with a 94th-minute winner deep into stoppage time to snatch a massive win for the Reds.

League leaders Peamount United easily saw off DLR Waves 5-0 on Saturday — Megan Smyth-Lynch notched a brace, while debutant Naima Chemaou, Aine O’Gorman and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle were also on target.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Galway WFC secured an impressive 4-1 victory against Cork City. Chloe Singleton opened the scoring, before Saoirse Noonan missed a penalty seeking to level proceedings.

Noonan made up for her miss, setting up team-mate Rachel O’Regan for the equaliser. Galway regained the lead and pulled away after the break, however, with a Méabh De Búrca wonderstrike and McKenna Doyle brace seeing the hosts come out on top.

Women’s National League results:

  • Galway WFC 4-1 Cork City
  • Wexford Youths 1-2 Shelbourne
  • Peamount United 5-0 DLR Waves

