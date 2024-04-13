Galway stay 100% against sorry Bohs, Athlone turn on the style against Peamount

2023 Women’s Premier Division – Round 4

Athlone Town 3-1 Peamount United

Shelbourne 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

Galway United 4-0 Bohemians

Treaty United 0-0 Sligo Rovers

DLR Waves 1-1 Cork City

***

GALWAY UNITED CONTINUED their 100% record atop the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division table with a dominant 4-0 win over Bohemians.

Phil Trill’s side secured a fourth win on the spin at Eamonn Deacy Park this afternoon.

United produced a superb first-half performance, scoring all four goals by the break.

Rola Olusola opened their account in the 11th minute, before Lynsey McKey and Isabella Beletic were on target within three minutes by the half-hour mark.

Therese Kinnevey added a fourth with 38 minutes on the clock, as Galway added to previous victories over Athlone Town, Cork City and Sligo Rovers.

Athlone, meanwhile, established themselves in second place after an impressive 3-1 win over defending champions Peamount United. They trail Galway by five points currently.

Ellen Dolan broke the deadlock with a 15th-minute penalty for the visitors at Athlone Town Stadium, but Player of the Match Casey Howe equalised just before half time.

Town turned on the style in the second half and soon moved into the ascendancy. After Howe hit the bar in the 63rd minute, Madie Gibson turned home accordingly.

Lethal on the counter-attack, the Midlanders could have went 3-1 up sooner but Howe saw her penalty — for a Jetta Berrill handball — hit the post, while Gibson blazed a golden opportunity over.

But the deadly duo combined in the 84th minute: Howe stepped up with a superb finish to wrap up the win, after a pin-point Gibson cross.

Earlier today, Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers played out a 0-0 draw at Tolka Park.

The visitors had an opportunity to hit the front in the 25th minute, but Amanda McQuillan denied Áine O’Gorman from the spot.

Treaty United and Sligo Rovers also played out a scoreless draw, while DLR Waves and Cork City could not be separated at 1-1.

Cork took the lead in the 12th minute at UCD Bowl, courtesy of a close-range finish at the back post by Laura Shine, but the hosts equalied through Eve O’Brien with 77 minutes on the clock.