Ireland to begin 2023 Women's Six Nations campaign away to Wales

The fixture details have been released today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 2:27 PM
Ireland facing Wales in the 2022 tournament.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2023 Women’s Six Nations have been released. 

Ireland, who finished fourth earlier this year, are set to begin their campaign away to Wales on Saturday, 25 March (2.15pm). 

A week later, Greg McWilliams’ side will host the French (3.15pm) before they travel to Italy on Saturday, 15 April (4.45pm). 

Ireland then take on 2022 Grand Slam winners England at home on Saturday, 22 April (2.15pm), and their final game is away to Scotland on Saturday, 29 April (7.30pm). 

Venues will be announced in due course. Ireland played at the RDS, Musgrave Park and Kingspan Stadium this year. 

“The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for Women’s rugby as a whole,” said Six Nations CEO Ben Morel.

“We look forward to building on this year’s successes, growing and engaging new audiences with the continued strong commitment from our broadcast partners and outstanding commercial partners all providing fantastic platforms to further drive women’s rugby and celebrate its game changing heroes.

“I look forward to another epic TikTok Women’s Six Nations in 2023.”

