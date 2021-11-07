Moloney's Reading see off Irish-heavy Birmingham, Jarrett on target in the Championship

EIGHT REPUBLIC OF Ireland internationals were involved in the Women’s Super League [WSL] meeting of Reading and Birmingham City this afternoon, but only one emerged victorious.

Grace Moloney’s Reading were 3-0 winners after a strong second-half showing at St Andrew’s; the Irish goalkeeper holding firm to keep another clean sheet for the Royals.

While they dominated throughout, all three goals came in the second period, with Natasha Dowie and Deanne Rose (twice) doing the damage.

Six of Birmingham’s seven Irish stars started: captain Louise Quinn at centre-half, Jamie Finn at right-back and Harriet Scott on the left, while Emily Whelan, Lucy Quinn, and Eleanor Ryan Doyle all lined out in attack. Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan was on the bench.

Whelan and Ryan Doyle, who made the move across the water from Shelbourne and Peamount United respectively this summer, were called ashore in the second half, but all of the other starters went the distance.

Elsewhere in the WSL this afternoon, Manchester City enjoyed a 4-1 win over Leicester, while Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw.

Katie McCabe’s Arsenal look to continue their 100% league record against West Ham this evening, with kick-off at Meadow Park set for 6.45pm and the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

In the second-tier Championship, Rianna Jarrett was the Irish international who hit the headlines as her 88th-minute goal sealed a 2-0 away win for London City Lionesses at Sunderland.

The Wexford ace has been in good form for her new club this season, and her offering this afternoon helped them move back within two points of the top.

Durham, who were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace, remain at the summit, with Liverpool a point behind in second place. The Reds were held to a 0-0 home draw by Blackburn Rovers today; Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey both in action for Matt Beard’s side, with Megan Campbell also on the books there.

Meanwhile, Irish-qualified Emma Beckett, who featured briefly for the Girls In Green when Sue Ronan was in charge, scored from the spot for Watford in a 2-1 win over Lewes, while a former underage international, Lois Roche, playing in Charlton Athletic’s scoreless draw with Sheffield United.

69 | GOAL FOR GLASGOW CITY!!!!!! Niamh Farrelly doubles our lead! A great delivery from Hayley Lauder is glanced in by Farrelly!

In Scotland, Niamh Farrelly was on target once again for Glasgow City in a 3-0 win over Hibernian.

The Dubliner started alongside fellow Irish internationals Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill, with Clare Shine lively from the bench in her return to the 14 in-a-row champions’ fold.

Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson are both on the Celtic bench for the Glasgow derby with Rangers, while Amber Barrett is also being held in reserve for FC Koln’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Further afield, all eyes are on Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell’s North Carolina Courage as they face Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] quarter-final play-offs tonight [KO 10.30pm Irish time].