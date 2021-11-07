Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Moloney's Reading see off Irish-heavy Birmingham, Jarrett on target in the Championship

Meanwhile in Scotland, Niamh Farrelly scored again for Glasgow City.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 517 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594766
Reading and Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
Image: PA
Reading and Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
Reading and Ireland goalkeeper Grace Moloney.
Image: PA

EIGHT REPUBLIC OF Ireland internationals were involved in the Women’s Super League [WSL] meeting of Reading and Birmingham City this afternoon, but only one emerged victorious.

Grace Moloney’s Reading were 3-0 winners after a strong second-half showing at St Andrew’s; the Irish goalkeeper holding firm to keep another clean sheet for the Royals.

While they dominated throughout, all three goals came in the second period, with Natasha Dowie and Deanne Rose (twice) doing the damage.

Six of Birmingham’s seven Irish stars started: captain Louise Quinn at centre-half, Jamie Finn at right-back and Harriet Scott on the left, while Emily Whelan, Lucy Quinn, and Eleanor Ryan Doyle all lined out in attack. Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan was on the bench.

Whelan and Ryan Doyle, who made the move across the water from Shelbourne and Peamount United respectively this summer, were called ashore in the second half, but all of the other starters went the distance.

Elsewhere in the WSL this afternoon, Manchester City enjoyed a 4-1 win over Leicester, while Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw.

Katie McCabe’s Arsenal look to continue their 100% league record against West Ham this evening, with kick-off at Meadow Park set for 6.45pm and the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

rianna-jarrett Rianna Jarrett (file pic). Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

In the second-tier Championship, Rianna Jarrett was the Irish international who hit the headlines as her 88th-minute goal sealed a 2-0 away win for London City Lionesses at Sunderland.

The Wexford ace has been in good form for her new club this season, and her offering this afternoon helped them move back within two points of the top.

Durham, who were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace, remain at the summit, with Liverpool a point behind in second place. The Reds were held to a 0-0 home draw by Blackburn Rovers today; Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey both in action for Matt Beard’s side, with Megan Campbell also on the books there.

Meanwhile, Irish-qualified Emma Beckett, who featured briefly for the Girls In Green when Sue Ronan was in charge, scored from the spot for Watford in a 2-1 win over Lewes, while a former underage international, Lois Roche, playing in Charlton Athletic’s scoreless draw with Sheffield United.

In Scotland, Niamh Farrelly was on target once again for Glasgow City in a 3-0 win over Hibernian.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Dubliner started alongside fellow Irish internationals Claire Walsh and Aoife Colvill, with Clare Shine lively from the bench in her return to the 14 in-a-row champions’ fold.

Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson are both on the Celtic bench for the Glasgow derby with Rangers, while Amber Barrett is also being held in reserve for FC Koln’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Further afield, all eyes are on Denise O’Sullivan and Diane Caldwell’s North Carolina Courage as they face Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL] quarter-final play-offs tonight [KO 10.30pm Irish time].

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie