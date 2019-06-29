Oranje make history with second-half headers

VIVIANNE MIEDEMA AND Stefanie van der Gragt headed the Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Italy and into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals for the first time this afternoon.

Arsenal forward Miedema and defender Van der Gragt nodded in a pair of Sherida Spitse free-kicks in the space of 10 second-half minutes to break the stubborn Azzurre resistance.

The second strike extended Netherlands’ tournament-high haul of headed goals to five and confirmed their passage into the final four, where they will face either Germany or Sweden.

Clear-cut chances had been rare throughout a match played in stifling heat in Valenciennes but Sarina Wiegman’s side established control after half-time and were worthy winners in the end.

The Dutch will face the winners of Germany and Sweden, who play this evening, in the last four.