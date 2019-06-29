This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oranje make history with second-half headers

The Netherlands scored twice in the second half to see off Italy in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 4:08 PM
27 minutes ago 1,307 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4703147
Vivianne Miedema' celebrates her goal against Italy.
Vivianne Miedema' celebrates her goal against Italy.
Vivianne Miedema' celebrates her goal against Italy.

VIVIANNE MIEDEMA AND Stefanie van der Gragt headed the Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Italy and into the Women’s World Cup semi-finals for the first time this afternoon.

Arsenal forward Miedema and defender Van der Gragt nodded in a pair of Sherida Spitse free-kicks in the space of 10 second-half minutes to break the stubborn Azzurre resistance.

The second strike extended Netherlands’ tournament-high haul of headed goals to five and confirmed their passage into the final four, where they will face either Germany or Sweden.

Clear-cut chances had been rare throughout a match played in stifling heat in Valenciennes but Sarina Wiegman’s side established control after half-time and were worthy winners in the end.

The Dutch will face the winners of Germany and Sweden, who play this evening, in the last four. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie