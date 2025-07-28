Mona McSharry and Evan Baily progress at World Aquatics Championships

IRELAND’s MONA McSHARRY and Evan Baily progressed on day two of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

McSharry produced her fastest time of the year in the 100m Breaststroke to win her heat and secure the top seed for Monday afternoon’s semi-finals, while Bailey equalled the 200m Freestyle Irish Record to progress to the semi-final on his World Championships (LC) debut.

McSharry, Olympic bronze medallist in the 100m Breaststroke, clocked 1:05.99, for only her sixth time to break 66 seconds in the event, three of those being from the Paris Games and twice at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The Sligo native was the only swimmer under that mark with Germany’s Anna Elendt next in 1:06.01.

Speaking after the race McSharry said, “Yeah, I’m definitely feeling good. You know, honestly, that race kind of hurt and I think, talking to Ellen (Walshe) a little bit yesterday, it’s kind of just getting the first one out of the way. And, you know, just trying to push through that, and there was a second, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be in the semi’. I was like, ‘No, you just got to go’. And I’m excited to see that, you know, another close finish, but again on my side. So just making sure that I’m pushing to the end and, hopefully, we can get ourselves into the final now tonight.”

On racing for the first time internationally since the Games, McSharry added, “I definitely was more nervous than I thought I was going to be. I think building up to it, I was fine, kind of even yesterday, didn’t really feel like I was racing, which is fine, very relaxed, and then this morning kind of just hit me stomach of like butterflies, but you know, just kind of channelling that and like trying to enjoy it because, you know, a bit of breathing will calm down, but you’re not going to get rid of it fully and not letting it take over.”

Bailey had the swim of his life on his World Championships debut. The National Centre Limerick swimmer equalled Jack McMillan’s 200m Freestyle Irish Record from the Tokyo Games in 1:46.66. It was Bailey’s first time under 1:47, having come into the meet with a best time of 1:47.04 from the Irish Open in April.

The New Ross man finished seventh in his heat and progresses 15th overall to this afternoon’s semi-final.

Speaking after the race Bailey said, “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season and yeah, my training’s been going really well, and I’ve just been waiting for that one swim to happen, I’m absolutely delighted with it.”

McSharry competes at 12.29pm in the 100m Breaststroke semi-final. Bailey takes to the blocks for the 200m Freestyle Semi-Final at 1.08pm followed directly by Ellen Walshe in the 200m Individual Medley Final at 1.20pm.

Also, in action this morning, Danielle Hill opened her championships in the 100m Backstroke touching in 1:00.79 for a world top twenty place, the Larne swimmer finishing 18th overall, just outside the semi-final places.

Hill returns to the pool on Wednesday for the 50m Backstroke Heats.

In the Men’s 100m Backstroke, John Shortt touched in 54.26, his fourth fastest time ever.

Schedule – Day 2 Finals, Monday 28 July

Women 100m Breaststroke – Mona McSharry, 12.29pm (Irish time)

Men 200m Freestyle – Evan Bailey, 1.08pm

Women 200m IM Final – Ellen Walshe 1.20pm

Live Stream: World Aquatics Championships