Olympians Walshe and McSharry set new Irish records in World Aquatics World Cup

ELLEN WALSHE BROKE the Irish 200m Butterfly record for the third consecutive week as she earned a silver medal on the latest stop of the World Aquatics World Cup in Toronto.

The two-time Olympian produced a time of 2:02.73 in the final.

Walshe previously smashed the 1997 record of 2:07.04 with a time of 2:04.83 prior to last night’s final.

Walshe was joined in her success by Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry.

The Sligo native won gold in the 50m and silver in the 100m Breaststroke events last week in Westmont and added a 200m bronze to her haul this time around, shaving a second off her existing Irish record in 2:18.27.

Limerick’s Ellie McCartney was in the same final and on her World Cup debut the National Centre swimmer finished eight in 2:20.91.

Day two in Toronto sees McCartney join McSharry in the 100m Breastroke while Walsh is back in action in the fastest heat of the 400m IM tonight.

National Centre (Ulster) athletes Brandon Biss (50m Backstroke), Lottie Cullen (100m Backstroke), Rosalie Phelan (50m Butterfly), and Lachey Reed (50m Breaststroke) will also be in action while Alex Moore competes in the 100m Freestyle.