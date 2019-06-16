This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 16 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Memory lane: The Panini sticker collection of Ireland's '94 World Cup squad

Try not to weep with the intense nostalgia coming your way.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 9:30 PM
6 minutes ago 214 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4630538

 

USA94WeekBanner (1)

This article is a part of The42′s USA 94 Week, a special series of commemorative features to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 Fifa World Cup. To read more from the series, click here >

ANY WORLD CUP worth it’s weight in gold would not be complete without a Panini sticker album. 

Fortunes worth of pocket money have been spent trying to complete them down through the years and 1994 was no different as Ireland prepared for it’s second successive World Cup appearance under Jack Charlton.

The Boys in Green would make it through to the knockout stages, navigating a tricky Group E with Italy, Norway and Mexico before exiting at the hands of the Netherlands with a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Orlando.

It is a tournament which floods back giddy memories of wonderful 1990s nostalgia; Ray Houghton’s goal to beat the Italians, Paul McGrath’s heroic performance at the back, John Aldridge’s furious argument with a Fifa official on the touchline… the unbearable heat.

Panini actually commissioned two separate sticker albums in 1994. One was named the ‘Panini World Cup Story’ which detailed previous tournaments and the other being the more traditional iteration, solely dedicated to the competition in the United States that summer.

There were 444 stickers to collect, two pages per team — you can cast your mind back to our Irish heroes below.

Packie Bonner (Celtic)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.37.49

Denis Irwin (Manchester United)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.38.09

Terry Phelan (Manchester City)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.23

Kevin Moran (Blackburn Rovers)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.38.15

Paul McGrath (Aston Villa)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.30

Roy Keane (Manchester United)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.38.48

Andy Townsend (Aston Villa)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.38.54

Ray Houghton (Aston Villa)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.04

John Aldridge (Tranmere Rovers)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.40.00

John Sheridan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.11

Steve Staunton (Aston Villa)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.37

Alan Kernaghan (Manchester City)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.38.29

Tony Cascarino (Chelsea)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.40.07

Eddie McGoldrick (Arsenal)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.45

Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.39.51

Alan McLoughlin (Portsmouth)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.40.25

Alan Kelly (Sheffield United)

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.40.15

Absent: Phil Babb (Coventry City), Gary Kelly (Leeds United) Tommy Coyne (Motherwell), David Kelly (Wolves), Jason McAteer (Bolton Wanderers).

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.56.41

Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 15.40.39

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie