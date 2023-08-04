Success for Ireland as women's tandem pair take bronze

KATIE GEORGE DUNLEVY and Eve McCrystal delivered Ireland’s second medal of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

The women’s tandem pair took victory in the bronze medal ride against France, leading from the opening time split to take a resounding win.

Reunited on the track after missing the 2022 Para-cycling Track World Championships, the duo once again proved a winning formula as they added another medal to their list of accolades as a tandem pairing.

Their time of 3:28.792 saw them finish .409 seconds ahead of their French rivals and secure third place on the podium.

“I’m emotional, really really relieved. I was just so nervous going into that race. We didn’t have a great ride the other day and we were working on a few things yesterday in the 1km (time trial) – we were just trying to deliver. We just fought to the line and we were able to get that bronze medal. I can’t quite believe it really,” Dunlevy said.

In the Track World Championships, Ireland’s women’s team pursuit squad finished ninth in the qualifying round, narrowly missing out on progression to the next round.

They maintain on course for Paris 2024 qualification with the top-10 ranked nations qualifying a spot for the Olympics.